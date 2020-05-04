TV News Roundup: HBO Announces ‘I’ll Be Gone in the Dark’ Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO announced the premiere date for new docuseries “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark,” and Showtime released a first look at “Outcry,” premiering on July 5.

DATES

HBO has announced “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” will debut on June 28 at 10 p.m. The six-part docuseries, based on Michelle McNamara’s best-selling book of the same name, explores McNamara’s investigation into the world of the Golden State Killer. The series gives a voice to the survivors and their families, documenting an era when sex crimes were often dismissed or hidden. A Story Syndicate Production, “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark” is directed by Liz Garbus, Elizabeth Wolff, Myles Kane and Josh Koury. Wolff and Kate Barry serve as producers while Kane and Koury also serve as co-producers. Executive producers for HBO are Nancy Abraham and Lisa Heller; Garbus, Dan Gogan, McNamara, Patton Oswalt and Dave Rath also serve as executive producers. Paul Haynes and Billy Jensen serve as co-executive producers for the series.

Syfy has announced “The Great Debate” will premiere on June 18 at 11 p.m. The half-hour series features a rotating group of nostalgia loving celebrities who go head-to-head each week to settle fandom’s burning questions. Baron Vaughn will host the new series. “Syfy Wire’s The Great Debate” is from B17 Entertainment, an Industrial Media company, and is executive produced by B17’s Rhett Bachner and Brien Meagher with T.J. Chambers serving as showrunner.

FIRST LOOKS

Showtime has released a first look of “Outcry,” a new five-part docuseries that examines the story of Texas high school football star Greg Kelley, his controversial conviction for child molestation and the journey that followed in the wake of his sentencing. “Outcry” is directed and produced by Pat Kondelis. The series set to premiere on July 5 at 10 p.m.

DEVELOPMENTS

Peacock has revealed Michael Lesslie will lead the upcoming ‘Battlestar Galactica” reboot from UCP, a division of NBCUniversal Content Studios. Lesslie serves as the show’s creator, lead writer and executive producer. The series explores a new story within the “Battlestar Galactica” mythology, the eponymous television show that saw humanity at war with Cylons, machines of their own creation. The show is create Sam Email who will also executive produce the show along with Lesslie and Chad Hamilton.

SPECIALS

RuPaul will be joining “The Price Is Right” primetime special on May 11 at 8 p.m. RuPaul will be playing to raise money for the Planned Parenthood charity while contestants will have the opportunity to win prizes, including the latest electronics, a new designer wardrobe, thousands of dollars in cash and a brand new car. Drew Carey will host the special.

Netflix has announced the cast of “Too Hot to Handle” is returning for a reunion on May 8 at 12:01 a.m. PT. “Too Hot to Handle Extra Hot: The Reunion,” hosted by narrator Desiree Burch, will give viewers an update on what the contestants’ lives have been like since ending the show over a year ago, including plenty of “frisky banter” and a series of “spicy games.”

DEALS

Skydance Television has announced it has made an exclusive multi-year overall agreement with Nick Santora. Under the deal, Santora will create, develop and produce event-level original scripted series for the studio. He currently serves as showrunner and executive producer on the studio’s upcoming series “Jack Reacher” for Amazon Prime. Santora is the latest high-profile producer to make an overall deal with Skydance Television as the studio continues to expand its talent roster and ramp up its original series development slate.