TV News Roundup: ABC Announces ‘Grey’s Anatomy,’ ‘The Good Doctor,’ More Premiere Dates

In today’s TV news roundup, ABC announced premiere dates for dramas including “Grey’s Anatomy” and “The Good Doctor,” and Amazon Prime Video announced the premiere date for “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2.”

CASTING

ABC confirmed the casting of Chloe Jo Rountree, Jecobi Swain and Jordyn Curet for its “Home Economics” pilot. The series, written by Michael Colton and John Aboud, follows three adult siblings who fall into different wealth brackets: upper, middle and lower class. Roundtree, Swain and Curet will play cousins, as the children of the focal three siblings. Rountree is represented by The Osbrink Agency and Eileen O’Farrell Management, while Swain and Curet are represented by Paradigm and DBA Talent.

RENEWALS

The CW Network‘s horror anthology series “Two Sentence Horror Stories” has been renewed for Season 3 ahead of its Season 2 premiere, which is scheduled for early 2021. The psychological show features new stories in each episode, with the general premise designed to touch upon various different sub-genres of horror and cover social and cultural issues through everyday characters. The show, from the studio Stage 13, is created and executive produced by Vera Miao.

DATES

Amazon Prime Video announced that Rihanna‘s “Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 2,” a fashion show featuring the icon’s fall 2020 collection, will premiere exclusively on the platform on Oct. 2. The show will include performances by Travis Scott, Rosalia, Bad Bunny, Ella Mai, Miguel, Mustard and Roddy Ricch, as well as include special appearances from other celebrities who will walk the runway. The Savage X Fenty Fall 2020 Collection will also be made available on Amazon Fashion’s store and the Savage X Fenty website. The show is executive produced by Rihanna, who also serves as creative director.

ABC announced the premiere dates for it scripted dramas set to air in November, including “The Good Doctor,” “Station 19,” “Grey’s Anatomy,” “Big Sky,” “For Life” and “A Million Little Things.” Season 4 of “The Good Doctor,” about a talented surgeon (Freddie Highmore) with autism and savant syndrome, will air starting on Nov. 2 at 10 pm. “Station 19,” which follows the often difficult world of firefighters, will return Nov. 12 at 8 pm. as part of a crossover event with “Grey’s Anatomy,” which will premiere a two-hour episode at 9 p.m. The network’s new series “Big Sky,” from David E. Kelley, centers around private detectives and an ex-cop who attempt to find the person responsible for the kidnappings of multiple women and premieres Nov. 17 at 10 p.m. “For Life,” starring Nicholas Pinnock, will return for Season 2 on Nov. 18 at 10 p.m. And lastly, the challenges faced by a group of friends are enhanced by the COVID-19 outbreak in Season 3 of “A Million Little Things,” which premieres Nov. 19 at 10 p.m.

Netflix announced an Oct. 2 debut for its new series, “Song Exploder,” which is based on the podcast of the same title by Hrishikesh Hirway. The series’ episodes follow the process that famous musicians went through to create one of their songs through interviews, archival footage and raw recordings of the tracks. The artists featured on the season include Alicia Keys, Lin-Manuel Miranda, R.E.M. and Ty Dolla $ign. Executive producers for the show include Hirway, Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers, while Dominic Musacchio is a co-executive producer. Watch a trailer below.

HBO announced its new trader drama “Industry” will premiere on Nov. 9 at 10 p.m. The show follows young graduates who compete for jobs on the staff of a leading investment bank in London. It also analyzes the roles of gender, race, class and privilege in the workplace environment, and how these factors come to affect the people involved. The show is created by Mickey Down and Konrad Kay, who also executive produce alongside Jane Tranter, Lachlan MacKinnon, Ryan Rasmussen, David P. Davis and Ben Irving. Watch a teaser below.

FIRST LOOKS

AMC unveiled a trailer for its drama series “Gangs of London,” which is scheduled for a U.S. debut on Oct. 1. The show, which will only be available on AMC Plus, is centered around the struggles for power between various international gangs, with the plot being spurred on by the murder of the man who heads on of the most powerful crime families. The series’ cast members include Joe Cole, Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù, Colm Meaney, Lucian Msamati, Michelle Fairley, Paapa Essiedu and Pippa Bennett-Warner. The show was renewed for a second season and is created by created by Gareth Evans and Matt Flannery. Watch the trailer below.

Showtime released a trailer for “Your Honor,” an upcoming limited legal thriller series set to premiere in December. “Breaking Bad” actor Bryan Cranston stars as a judge who gets tangled in a web of lies and difficult choices as a result of his son’s hit-and-run accident. A dangerous New Orleans crime family is also involved in the show’s plot. Peter Moffat is the showrunner, while Robert King and Michelle King also executive produce the show, with Edward Berger directing and executive producing the first three episodes. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ESPN announced that Vince Carter has signed a multi-year contract to serve as a studio and game analyst for college and NBA basketball. He is set to premiere on “SportsCenter,” “NBA Countdown,” “The Jump,” “Get Up” and “First Take,” as well as making special appearances on “College Game Day Covered by State Farm.” Carter, who is an eight-time NBA All Star and Olympic gold medalist, is also the first and only NBA player to compete in 22 seasons. His NBA career started in 1998 and ended with the 2019-20 season, and Carter has also been a guest analyst on ESPN.

Allen Media Group‘s Entertainment Studios division has promoted Patricia Wilson to executive vice president of the company’s JusticeCentral.tv network. Under the new position, Wilson will serve as executive producer and showrunner for the five courtroom series that Entertainment Studios currently has in production. She joined the Entertainment Studios team in 2010 alongside the creation of the company’s first court show, “America’s Court with Judge Ross,” and previously worked at Twentieth Television.

PARTNERSHIPS

AMC Networks and Twitch have partnered to bring a live-streaming experience revolving around “The Walking Dead” franchise to the Twitch platform. The channel will begin streaming on Sept. 20 and offer approximately 12 hours of original content weekly, starting with a launch party hosted by TWDUniverse’s Clarke Wolfe, Ronnetta Renay and Dylan Gabriel Guerra. Other content will include behind-the-scenes discussions, cast interviews and games to get the audience involved, all ahead of Episode 10.16’s premiere on Oct. 4.

AWARD SHOWS

The National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences (NATAS) shared that NBC News correspondent Katy Tur and “CBS This Morning” co-host Tony Dukoupil are set to host the television news programming portion of the News & Documentary Emmy Awards on Sept. 21, while documentarians Lynn Novick, Dawn Porter and David Fanning will host for documentary television categories on Sept. 22. Pierre Thomas is also scheduled to present for television news programming. The event will be available to watch online at Watch.TheEmmys.TV and the Emmys apps.

PODCASTS

Bachelor Nation announced “Clickbait with Bachelor Nation,” a new podcast debuting Oct. 1 with hosts Tayshia Adams, Hannah Ann Sluss and Joe Amabile, all of whom featured on “The Bachelor” or “The Bachelorette.” The podcast will dissect entertainment and pop culture headlines alongside a celebrity guest each week. While the network and studio have not confirmed Adams as the new star of “The Bachelorette,” sources tell Variety that she did in fact arrive on set during production on Clare Crawley’s season. “Clickbait” is produced by Telepictures and Warner Horizon Unscripted Television, in association with Wondery.

LATE NIGHT

Seth MacFarlane, Evan Rachel Wood and Penn & Teller will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Sarah Paulson and PJ Morton will be on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.” Also, “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will feature Stacey Abrams, David Byrne and Sonny Emory, while “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah” will include Sherrilyn Ifill and Ewan McGregor.