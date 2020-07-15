TV News Roundup: Gayle King to Host ‘Gayle King In the House’ on SiriusXM

In today’s TV news roundup, SiriusXM revealed Gayle King will host a weekly call-in show, and Rob Schneider announced his first-ever Netflix comedy special, “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids.”

DATES

FOX News Channel will debut “Harris Faulkner Presents: The Fight for America,“ a program about the current American conversations surrounding race, on July 19. The one-hour special will feature anchor Harris Faulkner as well as a variety of guests, including Mark Cuban and Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina. Faulkner and others will discuss ongoing topics such as the Black Lives Matter movement and the removal of certain statues.

Rob Schneider took to social media to announce that his newest comedy special, “Asian Momma, Mexican Kids,” will premiere worldwide Aug. 11 on Netflix. His first special on the platform will explore his personal life through comedic storytelling and include a musical duet with his daughter, Elle King, who is known for her song “Ex’s and Oh’s.” Watch his Instagram announcement below.

DEALS

SiriusXM has signed a deal with Gayle King to turn “Gayle King In the House” into a weekly call-in show starting July 16, where she plans to discuss current events with listeners and special guests. The show had a limited run in the spring, but will now regularly air Thursdays at 5 p.m. ET on SiriusXM Stars channel 109. King, one of Time’s 2019 100 Most Influential People, is also an editor-at-large for “O, The Oprah Magazine,” as well as the co-host for “CBS This Morning.”

LATE NIGHT

Kelly Ripa, Ryan Seacrest and J.J. Watt will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight with guest host Sebastian Maniscalco, while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature James McAvoy, Stacey Abrams and My Morning Jacket. Ricky Gervais and W. Kamau Bell will be on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert,” and Charlize Theron and Illinois Sen. Tammy Duckworth will appear on “Late Night with Seth Meyers.”