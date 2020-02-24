TV News Roundup: FX Releases ‘The Most Dangerous Animal of All’ Trailer

In today’s TV news roundup, FX released a trailer of “The Most Dangerous Animal of All” and Quibi announced Megan Rapinoe as the host of the new docuseries “Prodigy.”

CASTING

Megan Rapinoe will host new documentary series “Prodigy,“ Quibi announced. As a host, Rapinoe will provide on camera commentary and her perspective on the eight athletes who are set to become the next superstars in their respective sports. Each episode will highlight one prodigy’s athletic accomplishments, while also diving deep into their personal stories. The 2020 prodigy class includes Jalen Green, Sha’Carri Richardson, Red Gerard, Regan Smith, Matthew Boling, Tyler Adams, Korey Foreman and Chantel Navarro. Rand Getlin and Janina Pelayo serve as executive producers for the show.

PROGRAMMING

Discovery announced the return of “Monster Garage” starring Jesse James coming this year. James, founder of the west coast choppers, is returning to the show looking to elevate the mechanical and automotive vision in the shop while working with some of the most talented craftsman and women in the country. The series originally ran between 2002 and 2006. Now, 14 years after his last Monster Machine was built for the show, James will return and join the Motor Mondays programming block. The series is produced by Fremantle’s Original Productions. For Original Productions, Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila and Sam Wasserman are executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Kyle Wheeler and Gretchen Morning are executive producers and Ethan Galvin is producer. James also serves as executive producer.

DATES

Bravo announced its new series “Camp Getaway” will premiere on Monday, April 6 at 10 p.m. The show takes place at a summer camp where adults navigate the challenges and surprises that accompany working for a camp that offers “a non-stop good time.” The series is produced by Haymaker Media Inc. and Efran Films Inc. with Aaron Rothman, Irad Eyal, Shawn Efran, Morgan Hertzan, Jordan Mallari, Lara Spotts and Sean Rankine serving as executive producers.

FIRST LOOKS

FX has released a trailer of docuseries “The Most Dangerous Animal of All.“ The series explores Gary L. Stewart‘s search for the father who abandoned him, only to uncover that his father maybe the Zodiac Killer, one of the most infamous serial killers in American history . “The Most Dangerous Animal of All” is based on The New York Times best-selling book of the same name and executive produced by Ross M. Dinerstein and Kief Davidson. It premieres on March 6 at 8 p.m.

RENEWALS

Nickelodeon has ordered a third season of “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate.“ The series follows 8-year-old YouTube star Ryan of Ryan’s World as he tackles imaginative, physical challenges and solves mystery box puzzles to reveal the identity of his playdate. The 20-episode season will feature a “new-and-improved” Guess-O-Tron that follows Ryan and his parents as they meet exciting new playdates. The series is executive produced by pocket.watch’s Albie Hecht and Chris M. Williams, Sunlight Entertainment’s Shion and Loann Kaji, and Ryan’s parents. Production of the show is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, senior vice president, Nickelodeon Preschool. The new season will begin airing this spring.