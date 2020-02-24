×

TV News Roundup: FX Releases ‘The Most Dangerous Animal of All’ Trailer

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
The Most Dangerous Animal of All

In today’s TV news roundup, FX released a trailer of “The Most Dangerous Animal of All” and Quibi announced Megan Rapinoe as the host of the new docuseries “Prodigy.”

CASTING

Megan Rapinoe will host new documentary seriesProdigy, Quibi announced. As a host, Rapinoe will provide on camera commentary and her perspective on the eight athletes who are set to become the next superstars in their respective sports. Each episode will highlight one prodigy’s athletic accomplishments, while also diving deep into their personal stories. The 2020 prodigy class includes Jalen Green, Sha’Carri Richardson, Red Gerard, Regan Smith, Matthew Boling, Tyler Adams, Korey Foreman and Chantel Navarro. Rand Getlin and Janina Pelayo serve as executive producers for the show.

PROGRAMMING

Discovery announced the return of “Monster Garage” starring Jesse James coming this year. James, founder of the west coast choppers, is returning to the show looking to elevate the mechanical and automotive vision in the shop while working with some of the most talented craftsman and women in the country. The series originally ran between 2002 and 2006. Now, 14 years after his last Monster Machine was built for the show, James will return and join the Motor Mondays programming block. The series is produced by Fremantle’s Original Productions. For Original Productions, Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila and Sam Wasserman are executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Kyle Wheeler and Gretchen Morning are executive producers and Ethan Galvin is producer. James also serves as executive producer.

DATES

Bravo announced its new series “Camp Getaway” will premiere on Monday, April 6 at 10 p.m. The show takes place at a summer camp where adults navigate the challenges and surprises that accompany working for a camp that offers “a non-stop good time.” The series is produced by Haymaker Media Inc. and Efran Films Inc. with Aaron Rothman, Irad Eyal, Shawn Efran, Morgan Hertzan, Jordan Mallari, Lara Spotts and Sean Rankine serving as executive producers.

FIRST LOOKS

FX has released a trailer of docuseries “The Most Dangerous Animal of All. The series explores Gary L. Stewart‘s search for the father who abandoned him, only to uncover that his father maybe the Zodiac Killer, one of the most infamous serial killers in American history . “The Most Dangerous Animal of All” is based on The New York Times best-selling book of the same name and executive produced by Ross M. Dinerstein and Kief Davidson. It premieres on March 6 at 8 p.m.

RENEWALS

Nickelodeon has ordered a third season of “Ryan’s Mystery Playdate. The series follows 8-year-old YouTube star Ryan of Ryan’s World as he tackles imaginative, physical challenges and solves mystery box puzzles to reveal the identity of his playdate. The 20-episode season will feature a “new-and-improved” Guess-O-Tron that follows Ryan and his parents as they meet exciting new playdates. The series is executive produced by pocket.watch’s Albie Hecht and Chris M. Williams, Sunlight Entertainment’s Shion and Loann Kaji, and Ryan’s parents. Production of the show is overseen by Eryk Casemiro, senior vice president, Nickelodeon Preschool. The new season will begin airing this spring.

More TV

  • Ana Gasteyer to Star in NBC

    Ana Gasteyer to Star in NBC Comedy Pilot 'American Auto'

    Ana Gasteyer has signed on for lead role in the NBC single-camera comedy pilot “American Auto.” The project hails from Justin Spitzer, the creator of NBC’s well-received comedy series “Superstore.” It is set at the headquarters of a major American automotive company in Detroit where a floundering group of executives try to rediscover the company [...]

  • The Most Dangerous Animal of All

    TV News Roundup: FX Releases 'The Most Dangerous Animal of All' Trailer

    In today’s TV news roundup, FX released a trailer of “The Most Dangerous Animal of All” and Quibi announced Megan Rapinoe as the host of the new docuseries “Prodigy.” CASTING Megan Rapinoe will host new documentary series “Prodigy,“ Quibi announced. As a host, Rapinoe will provide on camera commentary and her perspective on the eight [...]

  • Seann William Scott

    Seann William Scott Boards Fox Mockumentary Pilot 'This Country'

    Seann William Scott has signed on to the half-hour Fox pilot based on the British comedy series “This Country.” The American version follows a documentary crew goes to a small town to study young adults and their current concerns. Their focus is the daily lives of cousins Kelly and Shrub Mallet and their idiosyncratic surroundings. [...]

  • Gabrielle Carteris participates in Fox's "BH90210"

    SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris on Weinstein Verdict: 'You Can't Hide Any Longer'

    SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris has hailed the verdicts in the Harvey Weinstein case, with the disgraced ex-mogul found guilty of committing a criminal sexual act and third-degree rape. “Justice was served today and Harvey Weinstein was held accountable for his crimes,” Carteris said. “But it is only a beginning. We look forward to the Weinstein [...]

  • Michael Jordan Crying Meme Kobe Bryant

    Michael Jordan Jokes About Crying Meme During Emotional Kobe Bryant Speech

    Michael Jordan, arguably the greatest basketball player of all-time, delivered one of the most raw and powerful speeches at Kobe Bryant’s public memorial on Monday. He also evoked the most laughter. After fondly telling stories about his “little brother” Bryant, a visibly upset Jordan joked about his wildly popular Internet meme. “Now I’ll have to [...]

  • Amazon Making the Cut Heidi Klum

    'Making the Cut' Trailer: Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn Return With New Amazon Series

    Fans who miss Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn’s presence on their television screens can now take a first sneak peek at their upcoming fashion design competition series on Amazon, “Making the Cut,” which debuts on Prime Video on March 27. The former “Project Runway” host and mentor are giving 12 designers and entrepreneurs the chance [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad