TV News Roundup: ‘The Bold Type’ Season 4 To Return to Freeform in June

In today’s TV news roundup, Freeform announced Season 4 of “The Bold Type” is returning in June, and MTV is bringing back “Club MTV” for a one-night musical event, featuring DJ Derrick “D-Nice” Jones.

DATES

Freeform has announced Season 4 of “The Bold Type” will return on Thursday, June 11 at 10 p.m. During the recent midseason finale, Kat (Aisha Dee), Jane (Katie Stevens) and Sutton (Meghann Fahy) each faced life-altering changes in both their personal and professional lives. In the upcoming episodes, Jane struggles to come to terms with her new body and manage her new responsibilities at Scarlet, while Kat is trying to find a new direction in her life. Sutton revels in her new roles as Mrs. Hunter and stylist, but then receives news which alters her world. The series is executive produced by Wendy Straker Hauser, Matt McGuinness, David Bernad, Joanna Coles, Brian Madden, Ruben Fleischer and Sandrine Gros d’Aillon.

AMC announced that “Creepshow” will now air over six weeks, beginning May 4 at 10 p.m. and continuing through June 8, while “NOS4A2” Season 2 will now premiere June 21 at 9 p.m. and be simulcast on BBC America. Additionally, the network will launch “Soulmates,“ a new six-episode anthology series in the fall. “Creepshow” is an anthology series based on the 1982 movie written by Stephen King and directed by George A. Romero, and will feature 12 horror tales told over six hourlong episodes. The series is produced by the Cartel with Monster Agency Productions, Taurus Entertainment and Striker Entertainment. Season 2 of “NOS4A2,” based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Joe Hill (who executive produces) picks up eight years after the events of Season 1 with Vic McQueen (Ashleigh Cummings) determined to destroy Charlie Manx (Zachary Quinto), but Charlie now having his own plans for revenge against Vic that involves his 8-year-old son Wayne. Jami O’Brien serves as showrunner. “Soulmates” is set 15 years into the future, when science has made a discovery of a test that tells you who your soulmate is, changing the lives of everyone on the planet. Each episode features a different cast and explores an entirely new story around discovering the results of this new test and its impact on a myriad of relationships “Soulmates” is written by Will Bridges and Brett Goldstein.

SPECIALS

MTV has announced it’s bringing back “Club MTV” for a one-night musical event, featuring D-Nice, on April 25 at 10 p.m. MTV and DJ Derrick “D-Nice” Jones are uniting celebrities and fans alike for a special edition of the “Club MTV” franchise, “Club MTV Presents #DanceTogether with D-Nice.” D-Nice, who will host the show from his Los Angeles home, will spin a mix of classic jams and today’s hits during the interactive party, while also engaging with A-list friends, viral social media dancers and fans through on-screen pop-ins and dance challenges. The special will raise proceeds for The Save the Music Foundation and bring music programs to students in underserved communities severely impacted by COVID-19.

PODCASTS

Audible has announced a free audio collection designed to help improve sleep and manage stress. The collection was created in part through a collaboration with Arianna Huffington’s Thrive Global. Performers such as Diddy and Nick Jonas join sleep, meditation and wellness experts and enthusiasts including Huffington, Gabby Bernstein, Sara Auster and Jesse Israel to lead these mediations, bedtime stories, sound baths, soundscapes, ASMR sessions and more.

INITIATIVES

The CW has launched a new PSA campaign, featuring the network’s talent expressing their gratitude towards people working the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Actors from “The Flash”, “Supernatural,” “Supergirl,” “All American,” “Nancy Drew,” “Riverdale,” “Katy Keene,” “Charmed,” “DC’s Legends of Tomorrow,” “The 100,” “Dynasty,” “Penn & Teller: Fool Us” and more are featured in the PSA. The spots are currently running across The CW’s primetime, local affiliates, its streaming platforms, its social channels and CW Good.



