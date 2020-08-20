TV News Roundup: Disney Plus ‘The Right Stuff’ Premiere Date (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Disney Plus has released the premiere date for “The Right Stuff,” and HBO Max has greenlit three new stand-up specials.

DATES

Syfy will debut two original animated series, “Magical Girl Friendship Squad” and “Wild Life,” for its new late-night adult programming block called “TZGZ” on Sept. 26 at 12 a.m. “Magical Girl Friendship Squad” follows directionless twenty-somethings Alex (Quinta Brunson) and Daisy (Anna Akana), who are given magical powers by a red panda named Nut (Ana Gasteyer). Together, they must learn to harness their abilities to save the universe and protect their panda friend. “Wild Life” is about a group of zoo animals living in a post-apocalyptic world who must learn to entertain themselves to keep from going crazy. The lineup for “Wild Life” includes a cheetah (John Reynolds), dolphin (Claudia O’Doherty), fox (Baron Vaughn), koala (Reggie Watts), panda (SkittLeZ Ortiz) and sloth (Natalie Palamides). Both series contain six 15-minute episodes.

Disney Plus has announced that its new original series, “The Right Stuff,” will debut with a two-episode premiere on Oct. 9. Based on the book of the same name by Tom Wolfe, the eight-episode season tells the story of America’s first astronauts in the early days of the U.S. Space Program and their subsequent fame. The show stars Patrick J. Adams, Jake McDorman, Colin O’Donoghue, Aaron Staton, James Lafferty, Micah Stock, Michael Trotter, Nora Zehetner, Shannon Lucio and Eloise Mumford. “The Right Stuff” was produced for National Geographic by Leonardo DiCaprio‘s Appian Way and Warner Bros. Television. Watch the trailer below.

Cinemax will premiere the second season of “Warrior,” the drama series based on the writings of Bruce Lee, on Oct. 2 at 10 p.m. Set during San Francisco’s Tong Wars of the late 1800s, “Warrior” follows Ah Sahm, played by Andrew Koji, a martial arts prodigy who immigrates to America from China and becomes a hatchet man for the Hop Wei, an organized crime family. Season 2 will further explore the rivalry between the Hop Wei and the Long Zii and the effects of anti-Chinese racism on their community. “Warrior” was created by executive producer Jonathan Tropper for Tropper Ink Productions and is also executive produced by Justin Lin for Perfect Storm Entertainment and Shannon Lee for Bruce Lee Entertainment.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

WGN-TV has announced that they have hired Ray Cortopassi as the co-anchor of WGN Evening News at 5 and 6 p.m., WGN News at Nine and WGN News at Ten alongside Micah Materre beginning Sept. 28. Cortopassi has over 25 years of broadcast experience, most recently working as an anchor for Indianapolis’ Fox59 team, whose morning and 4 p.m. newscasts achieved No. 1 ratings since 2009. He began his career in Chicago as a reporter for City News Bureau after graduating with a journalism degree from Columbia College Chicago.

SPECIALS

HBO Max has greenlit three new stand-up specials from comedians Colin Quinn, Phoebe Robinson and Aida Rodriguez. Quinn’s special, currently titled “Summer of 2020: A Drive-In Comedy Special,” is set to be filmed in Brooklyn this summer at a drive-in theater to allow for social distancing. Robinson’s hour-long act will dive into timely topics such as quarantining with significant others and failing at being a social justice warrior. Lastly, Rodriguez will focus on cancel culture and social issues and how they relate to her personal life. Premiere dates for the specials have yet to be announced.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Rachel Maddow, Fred Armisen and Tiwa Savage will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Yara Shahidi, Cori Bush and Deon Forrest are tonight’s guests on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest host Anthony Anderson; Hillary Clinton will be on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert;” Lili Reinhart and Anitta will join “The Late Late Show With James Corden” and Sen. Bernie Sanders is the guest on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”