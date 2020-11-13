BTS, Michael Bublé, Katy Perry to Perform in ABC’s ‘The Disney Holiday Singalong’ (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, ABC announced that BTS, Michael Bublé, Katy Perry and more will feature in “The Disney Holiday Singalong,” and Netflix announced the premiere date date for Season 4 of “Big Mouth.”

CASTING

ABC‘s “The Disney Holiday Singalong” lineup has been announced, with BTS, Michael Bublé, Katy Perry, Julianne Hough, Derek Hough, Chloe x Halle, Adam Lambert, Andrea Bocelli, Pink, Kerry Washington, Hayley Erbert, Ciara and Leslie Odom Jr. taking part. The special takes place on Nov. 30 at 8 p.m. and will be hosted by Ryan Seacrest. Also, cast members from the Broadway performances of “The Lion King” and “Aladdin,” as well as from the touring “Frozen” musical will join to perform “Let It Go.” Other celebrities set to appear on “The Disney Holiday Singalong” will be announced closer to the premiere date.

Netflix announced a slew of new cast members set to join “Ozark” as the show enters its final season. Alfonso Herrera and Adam Rothenberg join the series as regulars, with Herrera playing a member of the Navarro family who hopes to take over his uncle’s business and Rothenberg taking on the role of a private investigator. Felix Solis and Damien Young, previously recurring on “Ozark,” will now also become series regulars. Three new recurring characters played by Bruno Bichir, CC Castillo and Katrina Lenk will also appear in the final season. They will portray a priest, sheriff and biopharmaceutical company CEO, respectively.

Dan Stevens will voice the characters of Prince Charles and Prince Philip for HBO Max and 20th Television‘s “The Prince.” The series is inspired by an Instagram account made by writer and executive producer Gary Janetti to satirize the British royal family. It is written from the viewpoint of a young version of Prince George. Stevens’ recent acting credits include “Lucy in the Sky” and Netflix’s “Eurovision Song Contest: The Story of Fire Saga.” In “The Prince,” he joins cast members Janetti, Orlando Bloom, Alan Cumming, Frances De La Tour, Lucy Punch, Condola Rashad, Iwan Rheon and Sophie Turner.

The CW announced that Chantal Thuy, known for her portrayal of Grace Choi on “Black Lightning,” will now be a series regular on the fourth season. The show, based on the comic book series written by Tony Isabella, follows a superhero named Black Lightning (Cress Williams) and his family, which includes two daughters with powers. Thuy’s character has been in a relationship with one of the hero’s daughters since Season 1. The actor has also guest starred in “Madam Secretary,” “Pretty Little Liars” and “Matador.” Joseph Le Talent Agency and Brillstein Entertainment Partners represent her.

DATES

Netflix gave Season 4 of “Big Mouth” a premiere date of Dec. 4. The animated series, which follows a group of teenagers going through puberty, will focus in on the feeling of anxiety throughout the fourth season. From creators Andrew Goldberg, Nick Kroll, Mark Levin and Jennifer Flackett, the series’ main characters find themselves at summer camp as the season begins, and the teens continue to explore their sexual and racial identities as the plot progresses. Watch the trailer for Season 4 below.

Paramount set the upcoming holiday film “Dashing in December,” which centers around LGBTQIA+ characters, a Dec. 13 release date. Peter Porte stars as Wyatt, a New York financier who visits his mother to convince her to sell her ranch and the Winter Wonderland attraction owned by their family. His negative Christmas outlook soon changes, however, as he grows closer to Heath (Juan Pablo Di Pace), a new ranch hand working for his mother. Other cast members include Andie MacDowell, Caroline Harris and Carlos Sanz. It will premiere at 7 p.m. on Paramount Network, Logo, Pop and TV Land. The film is written by Jake Helgren, who also directs.

Tastemade announced that “The Global Farm,” a travel series focused on generational farmers and problems plaguing the world’s agricultural systems, will premiere Nov. 17 at 8 p.m. on Tastemade’s streaming site. In the seven-episode season, Culinary farmer Courtney Guerra explores different regions of the globe to share stories behind special foods and give a voice to the farmers who work the food industry’s front lines. Guerra will also hold conversations with successful chefs including Andoni Luis Aduriz, Josiah Citrin, Armand Arnal and Antonio Dipino.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for Season 2 of “Servant,” a series executive produced by M. Night Shyamalan. The psychological horror show follows a couple (played by Lauren Ambrose and Toby Kebbell) that hires a nanny (Nell Tiger Free) to care for a doll — one the wife believes to be a real child — after their baby dies at just 13 weeks old. Writer Tony Basgallop also executive produces the show alongside Shyamalan, Ashwin Rajan, Jason Blumenthal, Todd Black and Steve Tisch. Co-executive producers include Taylor Latham and Patrick Markey. Watch the trailer for Season 2 below.

Apple TV Plus also shared a trailer for its upcoming animated series “Stillwater.” The show, targeted at a preschool audience, is based on Jon J Muth‘s “Zen Shorts” book series and follows a trio of siblings who befriend a panda who happens to be their neighbor. James Sie voices Stillwater, the titular panda, while Judah Mackey, Eva Binder and Tucker Chandler voice the children. Rob Hoegee, Sidonie Dumas, Christophe Riandee, Nicolas Atlan, Terry Kalagian, Iole Lucchese, Caitlin Friedman and Jef Kaminsky executive produce the series, which premieres Dec. 4. Watch the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

Netflix announced the production of a sequel season to filmmaker Baltasar Kormákur‘s “Trapped” series. The new season titled “Entrapped” is currently being produced in Iceland, with an expected release date on Netflix sometime in 2021. The plot takes place two years after the prior season with stars Ólafur Darri Ólafsson and Ilmur Kristjánsdóttir in the roles of two police officers who investigate a bloody land war between rival groups in the remote highlands. The series is written by Clive Bradley, Rannveig Jónsdóttir, Davíð Már Stefánsson and Sigurjón Kjartansson.

INITIATIVES

Major League Baseball provided a financial grant to Sesame Workshop for the nonprofit’s “Sesame Street for Military Families” program. Sesame Workshop offers education outreach, media content and social impact programs to children across the globe. The MLB’s grant funds will be used to expand the nonprofit’s COVID-response materials to aid military populations. Other MLB partnerships with The Mission Continues, Code of Support Foundation, American Corporate Partners and SHIFT are being expanded and further funding will be given to local organizations.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” features Post Malone, Phoebe Robinson and 2 Chainz.