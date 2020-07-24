TV News Roundup: Discovery Channel Reveals ‘Shark Week’ Schedule

In today’s TV news roundup, Discovery Channel revealed its “Shark Week” programming, and Netflix announced two docu projects centered on the Deaf community, “Deaf U” and “Audible.”

CASTING

Amazon Studios added six more voice actors to its upcoming animated series, “Invincible,” based on Robert Kirkman‘s comic book of the same name. Lauren Cohan will join the cast as War Woman, Chad Coleman as Martian Man, Michael Cudlitz as Red Rush, Lennie James as Darkwing, Ross Marquand as The Immortal & Aquarius and Sonequa Martin-Green as Green Ghost. All current or former actors on “The Walking Dead,” the six additions will make up the superhero team Guardians of the Globe.

DATES

Univision announced that “¿Quién Es la Máscara?” (“The Masked Singer”) will premiere Aug. 2 at 8 p.m. After breaking records in Mexico last year, the show will follow investigators Yuri, Carlos Rivera, Consuelo Duval and Adrian Uribe as they try to determine the identities of 16 masked celebrities based on their performances each week. Hosted by Omar Chaparro, the celebrities’ disguises are Bumblebee, Eagle, Chameleon, Catrina or Fancy Skeleton, Zebra, Deer, Rabbit, Rooster, Cat, Owl, Martian, Minotaur, Monster, Panda, Fish and Fox.

Discovery Channel‘s “Shark Week” will air over 20 hours of shark-related programming from Aug. 9 to Aug. 16. The annual tradition will take viewers around the world as they explore shark habitats in Australia and South Africa, and search New Zealand waters for a 20-foot long shark named Fred. Celebrity guest stars Mike Tyson, Shaquille O’Neal, Will Smith, Snoop Dogg, Adam Devine, Dude Perfect, Mark Rober, Anders Holm and Blake Anderson will appear throughout the programming. This year’s “Shark Week” schedule includes: “Air Jaws: Ultimate Breach Off,” “Tyson vs. Jaws: Rumble on the Reef,” “Shark Lockdown,” “Great White Double Trouble,” “ShaqAttack,” “Jaws Awakens,” “Extinct or Alive: Land of the Lost Sharks,” “Will Smith: Off The Deep End,” “Great White Serial Killer Extinction,” “Monster Under The Bridge,” “Jaws in America,” “Mega Predators of Oz,” “Air Jaws 2020,” “Adam Devine’s Secret Shark Lair,” “Sharks of Neptune,” “Alien Sharks: First Contact,” “Lair of the Great White,” “Tiger Shark King,” “I Was Prey Shark Week 2,” “Sharks of Ghost Island,” “Wicked Sharks,” “Sharks Gone Wild 3,” “I Was Prey: Terrors From the Deep” and “Naked & Afraid of Sharks 2.”

Netflix announced two documentary projects centered on Deaf youth culture: “Deaf U,” which premieres Oct. 9, and “Audible,” which does not have a release date yet. “Deaf U” is a series of eight 20-minute episodes following a group of friends at Gallaudet University. The series will give an unprecedented look inside the Deaf community as the group navigates friendship, hook ups and schoolwork. “Audible” is a short film following Amaree McKenstry-Hall, a Maryland School for the Deaf high school athlete who juggles sports with senior year and the loss of a close friend. Tied with the announcement, Netflix also released a video commemorating the upcoming 30th anniversary of the signing of the Americans with Disabilities Act, which features clips of “Deaf U” and “Audible.” Watch the full video below.

Fox set its new drama series “Next” to premiere Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. The thriller explores how artificial intelligence transforms our way of life through the a plot surrounding an AI that turns deadly. John Slattery stars as the AI’s creator, while other actors include Fernanda Andrade, Michael Mosley, Elizabeth Cappuccino and Eve Harlow. The show is created and executive produced by Manny Coto, alongside directors John Requa and Glenn Ficarra. Watch a trailer below.

Hulu announced its 10-episode drama “Helstrom,” based on Marvel Comics characters, will stream Oct. 16. The show follows Daimon (Tom Austen) and Ana Helstrom (Sydney Lemmon), the children of a notorious serial killer, as they hunt for the worst of humanity. Other cast members include Elizabeth Marvel, Robert Wisdom, Ariana Guerra, June Carry and Alain Uy. Watch a teaser below.

INITIATIVES

Apple is donating its share of proceeds from the documentary “John Lewis: Good Trouble” to the National Civil Rights Museum and the National Museum of African American History and Culture to honor the life of the late Congressman. “Representative John Lewis’s life and example compel each of us to continue the fight for racial equity and justice,” Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of environment, policy and social initiatives said. “This film celebrates his undeniable legacy, and we felt it fitting to support two cultural institutions that continue his mission of educating people everywhere about the ongoing quest for equal rights.” “John Lewis: Good Trouble” can be rented on the Apple TV app.