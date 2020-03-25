TV News Roundup: Apple TV Plus Releases ‘Defending Jacob’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Apple TV Plus released the trailer for “Defending Jacob,” and Variety obtained an exclusive first look at the upcoming new season of “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle.”

DATES

VH1 announced “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” will return with a new season April 13 at 9 p.m, and Variety obtained an exclusive first look at the trailer. This season, the Harris family is faced with public scrutiny and forced to defend themselves in new ways. “T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle” is executive produced by Tip “T.I.” Harris for Grand Hustle, Tameka “Tiny” Harris for Pretty Hustle, and Brian Sher for Crossover Entertainment. Christian Sarabia, Vinnie Kaufmann, Jennifer McGrogan and Jordan Browne serve as executive producers for 51 Minds Entertainment. Paula Aranda, Phakiso Collins and Daniel Blau Rogge are executive producers for VH1. Watch the exclusive first look below.

Quibi has added LeBron James’ “I Promise” to the April 6 launch lineup. The docuseries tells the story of James’ efforts to close the achievement gap in his hometown of Akron, Ohio through the eyes of the students, featuring an in-depth look at the first academic year inside the I Promise School that opened its doors in 2018. “I Promise” will explore the day-to-day trials, triumphs and life-changing impact of the school staff, students and families working together in a family-first educational environment that embraces the trauma and challenges many face in Akron. The series is produced by SpringHill Entertainment in association with Verizon Media’s RYOT and Blowback Productions.

Starz announced the premiere date of “Hightown” will be May 17 at 8 p.m. The show follows one woman’s journey to sobriety, intertwined with an unfolding murder investigation. After Jackie Quinones (Monica Raymund) discovers a dead body on the beach –– another casualty of the city’s opioid epidemic –– takes her first steps to becoming sober until she is convinced that she must solve the murder.”Hightown” is created and executive produced by Rebecca Cutter. Ellen H. Schwartz also serves as executive producer along with Jerry Bruckheimer, Jonathan Littman and KristieAnne Reed from Jerry Bruckheimer TV.

FIRST LOOKS

Investigation Discovery has released the trailer of “Deadly Recall” Season 2. The new season will include six of Detective Pat Postiglione’s most well known cases, including the shocking murder of NFL star Steve McNair, a triple homicide just steps from a college campus and the discovery of two serial killers on the loose. Joke Fincioen, Biagio Messina, Jeff Kuntz and Sharon Farrell serve as executive producers for Joke Productions along with Tim Baney for ID.

Apple TV Plus has released the official trailer for “Defending Jacob,” an upcoming limited series based on the novel of the same name. The show follows a community of a small Massachusetts town rocked by a disturbing crime. The series stars Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, Sakina Jaffrey and J.K. Simmons. The first three episodes will premiere on April 24, with new episodes releasing weekly every Friday thereafter. “Defending Jacob” comes from Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content. Mark Bomback serves as series writer, showrunner and executive producer. Evans, Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman also serve as executive producers.

Hulu has dropped the teaser trailer of “Solar Opposites.” The show centers around a team of four aliens who have escaped their exploding home world and crash land in middle America. While living on Earth, their mission is to protect the Pupa, a living super computer that will one day evolve into its true form, consume them and terraform the Earth. “Solar Opposites” is executive produced by Rolland McMahan and Josh Bycel. The show premieres on May 8.

Quibi has released a trailer for “Shape of Pasta,” a series starring chef Evan Funke as he pursues pasta perfection by investigating the history of pasta shapes. The series will premiere on Quibi on April 6. “Shape of Pasta” comes from Ugly Brother Studio. Tim Duffy, Mike Duffy and April Jones serve as executive producers.

SPECIALS

CBS will air “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince” on April 21. The tribute concert will be hosted by comedian Maya Rudolph, who will also perform with her Prince cover band, Princess. The special will feature performances from stars including Common; Earth, Wind and Fire, Gary Clark; Foo Fighters; H.E.R,; Juanes; John Legend; Chris Martin; Morris Day; The Time; Sheila E; St. Vincent; Mavis Staples; Miguel; The Revolution and Usher. “Let’s Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute to Prince” is produced by AEG Ehrlich Ventures, LLC with the cooperation of the Prince estate.

INITIATIVES

National Geographic’s “Genius: Aretha” has announced it’s making a donation to Feeding America in honor of Aretha Franklin’s 78th birthday. “To mark what would have been her 78th birthday, and in recognition of the difficult times we are currently in,” read the statement, “National Geographic Channel is making a donation to Feeding America in Aretha’s name.” “Genius: Aretha” is set to premiere on May 25 and stars Cynthia Erivo as Franklin.