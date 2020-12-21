Netflix Releases ‘Death to 2020’ Trailer From ‘Black Mirror’ Bosses (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix unveiled the premiere date for “Death to 2020,” and HBO Max announced the Season 3 premiere date for “Gomorrah.”

DATES

HBO Max announced plans to drop the entirety of “Gomorrah” Season 3 on Jan. 21, foregoing the typical waterfall release schedule of the prior seasons. The Italian crime drama series stars Marco D’Amore as a member of the Savastano Camorra clan and follows the power struggles that break out when a main member of the criminal organization is arrested. The show also stars Salvatore Esposito, Cristina Donadio, Cristiana Dell’Anna, Arturo Muselli, Loris De Luna, Ivana Lotito, Gianfranco Gallo, Carlo Cerciello, Pasquale Esposito, Carlo Caracciolo and Andrea Di Maria. Watch a trailer below.

Facebook Watch announced an end-of-year special entitled “Peace Out 2020” will stream Dec. 29 at 12 p.m. PT. Hosts Keke Palmer and David Dobrik will lead the special through its various comedy bits and special appearances. The show will comment on some of the memorable aspects of the year and spotlight those who helped everyone get through the many added challenges. Also, Becky G is set to perform on the special. Facebook will donate 2.5 million meals to Feeding America on behalf of “Peace Out 2020.” Click here to watch a promotional video clip featuring Snoop Dogg.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix announced a new trailer for “Death to 2020,” a new special from “Black Mirror” executive producers Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones, which will premiere on the platform Dec. 27. The upcoming comedy, made in a documentary-style format, will feature interviews with and appearances by Samuel L. Jackson, Hugh Grant, Lisa Kudrow, Kumail Nanjiani, Tracey Ullman, Samson Kayo, Leslie Jones, Diane Morgan, Cristin Milioti, Joe Keery and Laurence Fishburne. The special “mockumentary” also takes a comedic spin on the events that unfolded throughout this year. Watch the trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

Gerard Bush and Christopher Renz will create and executive produce an HBO Max series entitled “Inkwell,” with their company Gloaming Productions producing the project. The show will follow a group of Black surfers who soon find themselves tasked with stopping a mysterious problem from consuming the U.S. The duo, known together as Bush + Renz, will also write and direct for the first and last episodes of the first season. Bush + Renz recently finished their feature film “Antebellum” and are also working on an upcoming movie called “Rapture.”