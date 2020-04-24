TV News Roundup: Netflix Debuts Trailer for ‘Dead to Me’ Season 2 (Watch)

In today’s TV News Roundup, Netflix released the trailer for Season 2 of “Dead to Me,” and Global Citizen announced a “Friday Night Lights” cast reunion to benefit the World Health Organization.

DATES

NBC has made adjustments to its upcoming schedule due to the recent addition of “A Parks and Recreation Special”: “Council of Dads” will now air its second episode on April 30 at 10 p.m., with an encore of the pilot airing an hour earlier at 9 p.m. Going forward, the series will air new episodes at 8 p.m. on Thursdays beginning on May 7. Also, “Blindspot” will now premiere its fifth and final season on May 8 at 9 p.m. and will continue in that time slot.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has released the trailer for Season 2 of “Dead to Me.” The trailer shows Jen (Christina Applegate) and Judy (Linda Cardellini) trying to keep their bloody high jinks a secret in suburbia. The series is executive produced by Applegate, Liz Feldman, Will Ferrell, Adam McKay, Jessica Elbaum and Christie Smith. All 10 episodes of the new season will launch on the streamer on May 8. Watch the trailer below.

HBO released a teaser for its new half-hour series “I May Destroy You.” Created, written by and starring Michaela Coel, the series explores questions of sexual consent in modern life. The series is executive produced by Coel for FALKNA Productions, along with Phil Clarke and Roberto Troni of Various Artists Limited. ” I May Destroy You” will premiere on HBO in June. Watch the teaser below.

Disney Plus has shared a trailer for its upcoming documentary series “It’s a Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer.” The 10-episode series features the titular Farmer, the voice of Goofy and Pluto, meeting dogs across the country. “It’s A Dog’s Life with Bill Farmer” is produced by Dog Tale Productions, Inc, and GRB Entertainment, Inc. The series is executive produced by Farmer, Jennifer Farmer, Steve Duval, Gary R. Benz and Phil Kruener. The show premieres on the streamer on May 15. Watch the trailer below.

National Geographic has released a trailer for its new limited series “Barkskins.” Adapted from the bestselling novel of the same name by Annie Proulx, David Thewlis and Marcia Gay Harden star in this drama examining the fallout of a massacre of settlers in the frontier of 1690s New France. The series will premiere on May 25 at 9 p.m. Episodes will release on Hulu the day after airing linearly. Elwood Reid serves as series creator, showrunner and executive producer. Proulx, Scott Rudin, Garrett Basch, Eli Bush and David Slade also serve as executive producers. Watch the trailer below.

SPECIALS

Cast members of “Friday Night Lights” will participate in a virtual reunion for Global Citizen’s “Together at Home” series, benefiting the World Health Organization. The reunion will take place April 25 at 10 a.m. PT on Global Citizen’s YouTube and Adrianne Palicki’s Facebook page. Palicki, Scott Porter, Derek Phillips, Aimee Teegarden, Gaius Charles and Brad Leland will be rewatching the pilot, catching up with one another and taking questions from fans.

Apple TV Plus has premiered the first episode of “Helpsters Help You,“ a series of six shorts from the makers of “Sesame Street” created to provide emotional support for preschoolers and parents living under social distancing regulations. New episodes will release every Friday. The series is free to watch on the streamer.