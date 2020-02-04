×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

TV News Roundup: Danielle Deadwyler Joins HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’ Adaptation

By

Klaritza's Most Recent Stories

View All
Danielle Deadwyler
CREDIT: NINA PROMMER/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

In today’s TV news roundup, Danielle Deadwyler joined the cast of HBO Max’s “Station Eleven” adaptation and Netflix unveiled a teaser for “Altered Carbon” Season 2.

CASTING

Danielle Deadwyler has joined the cast of the HBO Max adaptation of Station Eleven in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively. She will play Miranda Carroll, the author of the titular graphic novel and ex-wife of Arthur Leander (Gael García Bernal) who finds herself trapped in Malaysia as a flu pandemic sweeps the globe. Deadwyler previously starred in the first season of “Watchmen,” as well as in “Atlanta.” ‘Station Eleven” is based on Emily St. John Mandel’s novel of the same name and will be a post-apocalyptic series which tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

DATES

Ovation announced Season 3 of “Frankie Drake Mysteries” will premiere April 4 at 7 p.m. The new season promises a slate of new adventures from cases in London to a mermaid-themed jazz club. The show stars Lauren Lee Smith, Chantel Riley, Rebecca Liddiard and Sharron Matthews as the titular ladies of Drake Private Detectives in the series.

OWN announced its new unscripted series “Love Goals” will premiere March 7 at 9 p.m. The first season follows family and relationship therapist, Spirit, who counsels five celebrity couples at crossroads in their relationships. Appearing this season are Benzino and Althea Heart from “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta;” former NFL wide receiver and rapper Dwayne “Money” Bowe and Theresa Bowe; actor and former “Basketball Wives” star Sundy Carter and boyfriend Breyon Williams; former Salt-n-Peppa group member Dee Dee “Spinderella” Roper and comedian Quenton “Q” Coleman; and rapper/actor/chef and producer Coolio and his fiancé, Mimi Ivey. “Love Goals” is from Irwin Entertainment. John Irwin, Damian Sullivan and Andy Scheer are executive producers. Watch a sneak peek below.

Showtime announced it will air“The Kingmaker” on Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. The documentary feature includes intimate one-one interviews with Imelda Marcos that tells her story as a powerful female leader who changed history and divided a nation. It is produced by Frank Evers and Lauren Greenfield.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix unveiled a teaser of “Altered Carbon Season 2 with first look at Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs. Season 2 finds Kovacs the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors 30 years after the epic conclusion of Season 1. After decades of searching the galaxy to find his lost love, Quellcrist Falconer (Renee Elise Goldsberry), Kovacs is recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. “Altered Carbon” is executive produced by Alison Schapker, Laeta Kalogridis, James Middleton, Rose Lam, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, Mike Medavoy and Arnold W. Messer, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross for Skydance.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Amy Prenner joined Brandstyle Communications as head of west coast and senior vice president of new business and strategy. She most recently served as senior vice president of national publicity at Allied Global Marketing where she was responsible for overseeing new business and publicity efforts for the agency’s film, televsion, streaming and brand clients, and along with heading national publicity teams in Los Angeles and New York. Prenner will work for the New York-based integrated communications agency where she will expand business opportunities on the west coast.

AWARDS

The Paley Center for Media announced Tom Selleck to receive the Paley Award at the Paley Honors Gala on March 30. The Paley Award that honors individuals whose achievements have been groundbreaking and continue to set the bar for excellence. Selleck’s work includes his Emmy Award-winning role as Thomas Magnum on “Magnum, P.I.,” “The Rockford Files,” “Friends,” his current role on “Blue Bloods” and more.

More TV

  • Danielle Deadwyler

    TV News Roundup: Danielle Deadwyler Joins HBO Max's 'Station Eleven' Adaptation

    In today’s TV news roundup, Danielle Deadwyler joined the cast of HBO Max’s “Station Eleven” adaptation and Netflix unveiled a teaser for “Altered Carbon” Season 2. CASTING Danielle Deadwyler has joined the cast of the HBO Max adaptation of “Station Eleven” in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively. She will play Miranda Carroll, the author [...]

  • Jameela Jamil attends the NBC and

    Jameela Jamil Tapped to MC, Judge Voguing Competition Series at HBO Max

    HBO Max has announced that actress Jameela Jamil will serve as MC and judge on “Legendary,” the streaming service’s upcoming unscripted competition series. “Legendary” turns modern day ball culture into a competition, featuring divas battling on teams called “Houses” in challenges involving fashion, dance and voguing. Each house is comprised of five performers and a [...]

  • Stephen Falk

    WeWork TV Series Enlists 'You're the Worst' Creator Stephen Falk as Showrunner

    Stephen Falk has signed on as creator and showrunner of the planned limited series about the rise and fall of WeWork. The series was originally announced in December, with “Succession” star Nicholas Braun attached to play WeWork co-founder Adam Neumann. No network or streaming service is currently attached to the project, which hails from Chernin [...]

  • Tom Hiddleston

    Tom Hiddleston to Lead Netflix Political Thriller 'White Stork'

    “Thor” star Tom Hiddleston is set to front a 10-part political thriller for Netflix, Variety has confirmed. Produced by “Sex Education” firm Eleven, “White Stork” will find Hiddleston, whose most recent credits have largely related to the Marvel universe, playing politician James Cooper, whose parliamentary ambitions and personal life are thwarted when he is the subject [...]

  • Baby Yoda featured image

    'Star Wars' Future Will Be 'Television,' 'Mandalorian' Spinoff Shows Possible

    “The Mandalorian” could be taking a page from “The Avengers.” The hit Disney Plus series may introduce new heroes and villains who will star in their own spinoff shows, Walt Disney Company chairman Bob Iger told investors on Tuesday shortly after the company presented quarterly earnings. Iger said the company is exploring “the possibility of [...]

  • disney shanghai

    Disney Expects Coronavirus to Deal Theme Parks $175M Blow

    The spread of coronavirus in China could deal a blow to the operations of Disney’s theme parks in Hong Kong and Shanghai. Speaking during a call with investors Tuesday, Walt Disney executives said they expected the  virus to result to affect $135 million in second-quarter operating income if its Shanghai Disneyland resort is closed for [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2020 Penske Media Corporation

ad