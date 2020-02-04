TV News Roundup: Danielle Deadwyler Joins HBO Max’s ‘Station Eleven’ Adaptation

In today’s TV news roundup, Danielle Deadwyler joined the cast of HBO Max’s “Station Eleven” adaptation and Netflix unveiled a teaser for “Altered Carbon” Season 2.

CASTING

Danielle Deadwyler has joined the cast of the HBO Max adaptation of “Station Eleven” in a recurring role, Variety has learned exclusively. She will play Miranda Carroll, the author of the titular graphic novel and ex-wife of Arthur Leander (Gael García Bernal) who finds herself trapped in Malaysia as a flu pandemic sweeps the globe. Deadwyler previously starred in the first season of “Watchmen,” as well as in “Atlanta.” ‘Station Eleven” is based on Emily St. John Mandel’s novel of the same name and will be a post-apocalyptic series which tells the stories of survivors of a devastating flu as they attempt to rebuild and reimagine the world while holding on to the best of what’s been lost.

DATES

Ovation announced Season 3 of “Frankie Drake Mysteries” will premiere April 4 at 7 p.m. The new season promises a slate of new adventures from cases in London to a mermaid-themed jazz club. The show stars Lauren Lee Smith, Chantel Riley, Rebecca Liddiard and Sharron Matthews as the titular ladies of Drake Private Detectives in the series.

OWN announced its new unscripted series “Love Goals” will premiere March 7 at 9 p.m. The first season follows family and relationship therapist, Spirit, who counsels five celebrity couples at crossroads in their relationships. Appearing this season are Benzino and Althea Heart from “Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta;” former NFL wide receiver and rapper Dwayne “Money” Bowe and Theresa Bowe; actor and former “Basketball Wives” star Sundy Carter and boyfriend Breyon Williams; former Salt-n-Peppa group member Dee Dee “Spinderella” Roper and comedian Quenton “Q” Coleman; and rapper/actor/chef and producer Coolio and his fiancé, Mimi Ivey. “Love Goals” is from Irwin Entertainment. John Irwin, Damian Sullivan and Andy Scheer are executive producers. Watch a sneak peek below.

Showtime announced it will air“The Kingmaker” on Feb. 28 at 9 p.m. The documentary feature includes intimate one-one interviews with Imelda Marcos that tells her story as a powerful female leader who changed history and divided a nation. It is produced by Frank Evers and Lauren Greenfield.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix unveiled a teaser of “Altered Carbon” Season 2 with first look at Anthony Mackie as Takeshi Kovacs. Season 2 finds Kovacs the lone surviving soldier of a group of elite interstellar warriors 30 years after the epic conclusion of Season 1. After decades of searching the galaxy to find his lost love, Quellcrist Falconer (Renee Elise Goldsberry), Kovacs is recruited back to his home planet of Harlan’s World with the promise of finding Quell. “Altered Carbon” is executive produced by Alison Schapker, Laeta Kalogridis, James Middleton, Rose Lam, Bradley J. Fischer, James Vanderbilt, Mike Medavoy and Arnold W. Messer, alongside David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross for Skydance.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Amy Prenner joined Brandstyle Communications as head of west coast and senior vice president of new business and strategy. She most recently served as senior vice president of national publicity at Allied Global Marketing where she was responsible for overseeing new business and publicity efforts for the agency’s film, televsion, streaming and brand clients, and along with heading national publicity teams in Los Angeles and New York. Prenner will work for the New York-based integrated communications agency where she will expand business opportunities on the west coast.

AWARDS

The Paley Center for Media announced Tom Selleck to receive the Paley Award at the Paley Honors Gala on March 30. The Paley Award that honors individuals whose achievements have been groundbreaking and continue to set the bar for excellence. Selleck’s work includes his Emmy Award-winning role as Thomas Magnum on “Magnum, P.I.,” “The Rockford Files,” “Friends,” his current role on “Blue Bloods” and more.