TV News Roundup: CMT Music Awards Postponed to October

In today’s TV news roundup, the 2020 CMT Music Awards have been postponed to Oct. 14, and National Geographic announced the premiere of two new specials to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day.

DATES

CMT has officially postponed the 2020 CMT Music Awards from its original June 3 date to Oct. 14. “Our top priority this last month has been rebuilding our hometown of Nashville following the tornado and ensuring the safety of our fans, employees, artists and partners during the COVID-19 crisis,” CMT said in a statement.

National Geographic will celebrate the 50th anniversary of Earth Day on April 22 with the premieres of “Born Wild: The Next Generation” and “Jane Goodall: The Hope.” Airing first at 8 p.m., “Born Wild: The Next Generation” showcases the resilience of different baby animals around the world and the challenges that face them within their changing environments. Produced in partnership with ABC News and hosted by “Good Morning America” co-anchor Robin Roberts, the hour-long program will feature humpback whale calves, lion cubs, harp seal pups and more. Special guest Chris Hemsworth leads the section on koala joeys, taking viewers on a tour of the Australian rescue group Friends of the Koala. “Jane Goodall: The Hope” premieres at 9 p.m. and will be available for streaming on Hulu and Disney Plus the same night. The two-hour documentary highlights Goodall’s legacy, focusing on the Jane Goodall Institute’s “Tacare” conservation effort and youth program Roots & Shoots. With appearances from major figures like Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and former U.S. secretary of state James Baker, Goodall is portrayed not only as a worldwide environmental icon, but a beacon of hope. Both specials will be simulcast on National Geographic and Nat Geo WILD.

Animal Planet will air “Crikey! It’s the Irwins: Bindi’s Wedding,“ a special episode featuring Bindi Irwin‘s wedding to Chandler Powell, on April 18 at 8 p.m. The couple married on March 25 at the Australia Zoo in a private ceremony after making drastic changes to their original plans due to the coronavirus pandemic. The hour-long event will detail their last-minute adjustments and preparations as well as some of the ceremony itself, in which koalas, macaws and snakes make a special appearance. “Crikey! It’s the Irwins” follows Terri, Bindi and Robert as they honor Steve Irwin’s dedication to protecting animals and their environments. The first three seasons of the show as well as the wedding special can be accessed on Animal Planet or the Animal Planet GO app.