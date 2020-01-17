TV News Roundup: AMC Announces ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’ Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, AMC has announced a premiere date for “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” and Netflix has released a trailer for “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” Season 3.

DATES

TV One is celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. Day with its annual, two-hour broadcast of “Urban One Honors” on Jan. 20 at 8 p.m. This year’s honorees include Jamie Foxx, Missy Elliot, Sylvia Rhone, Chance the Rapper and Ryan Jamaal Swain, and the special will also feature performances by Ne-Yo, Wale, Brandy, Eric Benet, Al B. Sure!, Chante Moore, Pastor Charles Jenkins and Jac Ross. The show will be co-hosted by Cathy Hughes and Chris Tucker.

Docuseries “McMillions” is set to debut on Feb. 3, HBO announced. The six-parter will reveal the true story of the $24 million McDonald’s monopoly game fraud. It is executive produced by Mark Wahlberg, Stephen Levinson, Archie Gips, James Lee Hernandez, Brian Lazarte and written and directed by James Lee Hernandez and Brian Lazarte.

OWN announced Ava DuVernay‘s “Cherish The Day” will premiere Feb. 11 at 10 p.m. and then deliver another new episode the following night at 8 p.m. The drama, which is designed to be an anthology that follows a different couple falling in love each season, centers on characters played by Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller in this premiere season. The couple meet and fall in love in Los Angeles, with the full season spanning five years in eight episodes. The show was created and executive produced by DuVernay and also executive produced by Paul Grnes, Tanya Hamilton and Oprah Winfrey. Cicely Tyson also stars. Watch the trailer below:

IFC announced the fourth and final season of “Brockmire” will premiere Mar. 18 at 10 p.m. Set 15 years in the future, the titular character (played by Hank Azaria) is now the commissioner of baseball and tasked with saving America’s pastime as the world around him descends into chaos, all while trying to salvage his relationship with his newfound daughter (Reina Hardesty) and rekindle the love he once had for Jules (Amanda Peet). Guest stars this season include Joe Buck, Paul F. Tompkins, Katie Finneran, Ego Nwodim and Tyrel Jackson Williams.

Travel Channel announced “True Terror with Robert Englund” will premiere Mar. 18 at 10 p.m. The titular Englund, who is best known for playing Freddy Krueger in “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” scours news reports of yesteryear to bring viewers twisted tales ripped straight from the headlines in this six-episode season.

Sundance TV set the second season premiere of “Liar” for Apr. 8 at 11 p.m. The psychological thriller is picking up three weeks after damning evidence proved Andrew Earlham (Ioan Gruffudd) sexually assaulted 19 women in the first season. Now, his body is found in the Kent marshes, rocking the seaside community by turning the investigation into one of murder. The series is written by Harry and Jack Williams of Two Brothers Pictures and also stars Joanne Froggatt.

AMC announced the new series in “The Walking Dead” Universe, “The Walking Dead: World Beyond,” will premiere Apr. 12 at 10 p.m. This new show follows the first generation to be raised in the post-apocalyptic world. Co-created by Scott M. Gimple and showrunner Matt Negrete, “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” stars Aliyah Royale, Alexa Mansour, Annet Mahendru, Nicolas Cantu, Hal Cumpston, Nico Tortorella and Julia Ormond. Produced and distributed by AMC Studios, the series is executive produced by Gimple, Negrete, Robert Kirkman, Gale Anne Hurd, David Alpert and Brian Bockrath.

“Killing Eve” will return for its third season in April 2020 on BBC America. Starring Sandra Oh as the titular MI6 agent and Jodie Comer as the assassin Eve is hunting (and by whom she is being hunted), the third season will continue the story of their cat-and-mouse chase, addicted to each other but now trying desperately to live their lives without their drug of choice. The show is executive produced by Suzanne Heathcote, Sally Woodward Gentle, Lee Morris, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas, Jeff Mevoin, Suzanne Heathcote and Oh.

AMC‘s “Quiz” will premiere May 27 at 9 p.m. The three-part series will tell the story of how Charles Ingram (Matthew Macfadyen) and his wife Diana (Sian Clifford) attempted to cheat at “Who Wants to Be A Millionaire?” by using an audience member accomplice (Michael Jibson). Stephen Frears directs the project and James Graham writes. “Quiz” is a Left Bank Pictures co-production for ITV and AMC and is distributed by Sony Pictures Television, which also owns and distributes “Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?” worldwide.

Chip and Joanna Gaines will launch Magnolia, their multi-platform media company with Discovery on Oct. 4, David Zaslav. president and CEO, Discovery announced. “We think that Chip and Jo represent the values that America is looking for,” he said. “They’re developing fantastic content, they’re authentic, and they have a specific lens.” Magnolia is a linear television network and app that will extend the Gaineses’ brand with additional family-friendly, global content. The Gaineses serves as chief creative officers of Magnolia, while HGTV president Allison Page is president.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix has debuted the Season 3 trailer for “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,“ premiering globally Jan. 24. This new installment finds Sabrina (Kiernan Shipka) fighting to save her boyfriend, Nicholas Scratch (Gavin Leatherwood), who has the Dark Lord trapped inside him. With the help of her mortal friends, “The Fright Club,” Sabrina makes it her mission to free him from eternal damnation and bring him back into her arms. “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” is executive produced by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa alongside Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Archie Comics CEO Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger.

Showtime released the Season 3 trailer for “Our Cartoon President,“ which premieres Jan. 26 at 8:30 p.m. The upcoming season dives into a momentous election year to explore the critical question of who could be the next Cartoon President. It is executive produced by Stephen Colbert, showrunner R.J. Fried and Chris Licht.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Byron Allen’s Entertainment Studios promoted Natasha S. Alford to vice president of digital content for The Grio Digital Network platform. Alford’s writing and on-air commentary has appeared on The Grio for four years during her tenure as deputy editor, as well as numerous other outlets from the New York Times to MSNBC to “The Breakfast Club.” Alford will continue to be based at the Entertainment Studios offices in New York City where she will also serve on-camera as a senior correspondent.

ABC Entertainment named John Villacorta as senior vice president of talent and casting. Villacorta will manage the casting process for ABC and provide casting strategy and services to the direct-to-consumer and international segment, working closely with the Disney Plus team across all scripted and unscripted content. He joined ABC Entertainment in 2004 as a casting assistant and was promoted to manager of talent and casting within a year.

EVENTS

The Paley Center for Media announced “A Salute to Black Achievements in Television,” a month-long celebration of African American achievements on the small screen. Among the events are a tribute to BET Network’s 40th anniversary with a special section detailing the history of the network; an interactive gallery exhibit about black comedians that features a trivia center and rare artifacts such as Eddie Murphy’s “Saturday Night Live” Gumby costume and the EGOT necklace worn by Tracy Morgan in “30 Rock”; a conversation with Lena Waithe, Susan Fales-Hill, Angeli Millan and Dime Davis on Feb. 10 at 7:30 p.m. during which they will discuss BET’s “Boomerang” and “Twenties” and screen an episode of the latter; and additional screenings of episodes of “Everybody Hates Chris,” “In Living Color,” “227,” “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air,” “The Bernie Mac Show,” “Sanford and Son,” “Living Single” and more.

PROGRAMMING

IFC announced that “Sherman’s Showcase” will return with a one-hour “Black History Month Spectacular” this summer. The special, which is created by and starring Bashir Salahuddin and Diallo Riddle; executive produced by John Legend‘s Lifted Film Co. and RadicalMedia, will feature more sketches, guest stars and original hit songs.