Netflix Reveals ‘Chilling Adventures of Sabrina’ Final Season Premiere Date (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix unveiled the premiere date of the final season of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” and Apple TV Plus released a trailer for “Becoming You.”

DATES

Freeform‘s Instagram account will house the network’s new two-episode limited series, “The Clock Is Ticking” on Oct. 27 and Nov. 3. The digital series, part of the network’s voting initiative, stars Yara Shahidi as she breaks down the importance of voting and tips for packing snacks if voting on election day. The first episode is titled “Why We Vote” and the second, taking place on election day, is “Last Call for Democracy.” Shahidi also executive produces the show alongside Keri Shahidi, and Baratunde Thurston serves as the writer.

Netflix announced that the final season of “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina” will premiere Dec. 31. Sabrina Spellman (Kiernan Shipka) back in action as the coven prepares for war in the eight-episode run. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa executive produces the show with Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jon Goldwater and Lee Toland Krieger. Watch a teaser below.

HBO revealed that its upcoming documentary “Crazy, Not Insane,” which explores the psychology of convicted murderers, is set to debut Nov. 18 on HBO. It will also be available to stream on HBO Max. Footage included in the film includes interviews conducted by Dr. Dorothy Otnow Lewis with murderers on death row, as well as home movies, animations and conversations with Dr. Lewis about her own research. It is directed by Alex Gibney, who also produces alongside Ophelia Harutyunyan, Erin Edeiken and Joey Marra. Watch a trailer for the documentary below.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus shared a trailer for “Becoming You,” a docuseries about the impact of the first 2,000 days of childhood, ahead of the show’s Nov. 13 release. Featuring more than 100 children spread across the world, each episode of the show will offer insight into different aspects of human development, from thinking to moving and learning to speak. The series is executive produced by Leanne Klein and Hamo Forsyth, and narration is provided by actor Olivia Colman. Watch the trailer for “Becoming You” below.

DEALS

Glass Entertainment Group has optioned “Supreme Inequality: The Supreme Court’s 50-Year Battle for a More Unjust America,” by author Adam Cohen, to adapt into a TV docuseries. The book looks at the most significant Supreme Court rulings since the Nixon era and exposes how rarely the Court has veered away from its agenda of promoting inequality. Per the logline: “Many of the greatest successes of the Warren Court of the 1950s and 1960s, in areas such as school desegregation, voting rights, and protecting workers, have been abandoned in favor of rulings that protect corporations and privileged Americans, who tend to be white, wealthy, and powerful. As the nation comes to grips with new Trump-appointed justices, Cohen proves beyond doubt that the modern Court has been one of the leading forces behind the nation’s soaring level of economic inequality, and that an institution revered as a source of fairness has been systematically making America less fair.” Executive producers will include Nancy Glass and Eric Neuhaus from GEG, as well as Cohen.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Standard Media Index has appointed Todd Koons to the position of vice president of strategic partnerships. Koons will help advance the information services company’s connections with marketers and media agencies in the U.S. and report to Ben Tatta, SMI’s president in the U.S. market. His 10 years of experience in the career field includes time spent working for IPG’s Universal McCann, Ebiquity and PwC. Koon graduated from Ithaca College with a degree in business administration.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Bill Maher, Louis Partridge, 24kGoldn and Iann Dior will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will include Sterling K. Brown, Zoe Lister-Jones, Matthew “Super” DeLisi and Rina Sawayama. Sacha Baron Cohen and Jeff Tweedy will be guests on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and Gwen Stefani and Giancarlo Esposito will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.” Also, Bruce Springsteen will be on “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”