Chadwick Boseman to Receive MTV Hero for the Ages Award (TV News Roundup)

In today’s TV news roundup, MTV announced plans to honor Chadwick Boseman with a hero for the ages award, and Bravo announced the launch date for “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 5 reunion.

DATES

Bravo will premiere “The Real Housewives of Potomac” Season 5 reunion on Dec. 13 at 9:15 p.m., with host Andy Cohen. During the event, cast members including Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Monique Samuels, Candiace Dillard Bassett and Dr. Wendy Osefo will share revelations and insight into some of the drama that unfolded throughout the season. Broken into three parts, the reunion will also air new episodes on Dec. 20 and Dec. 27 at 9 p.m. The drama between Candiace and Monique continues, and the women’s husbands join them for the final installment.

GREENLIGHTS

Apple TV Plus has ordered a docuseries following competitive surfers from the World Surf League as they fight to remain part of the WSL Championship Tour. From Box to Box Films and WSL, the six-part series will cover both men and women engaging in the sport, as well as various topics crucial to the oceans: eco-conservation, sustainability and marine preservation. Documenting began today in Hawaii, but will travel the globe along with the tour. Paul Martin and Erik Logan serve as executive producers for the currently untitled docuseries.

AWARD SHOWS

MTV has selected to posthumously honor “Black Panther” actor Chadwick Boseman with the hero for the ages award at the “MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time,” an event taking place at 8 p.m. on Dec. 6. Don Cheadle and Robert Downey Jr. — two actors from Marvel‘s “Avengers” franchise who starred alongside Boseman — will present the award, which honors an actor with heroic qualities both on and off the screen. The show is hosted by Vanessa Hudgens and is set to honor film and TV accomplishments from the present back to the 1980s. Exclusive footage from 2021 releases will also be played during the broadcast.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Crown Media Family Networks announced the appointment of Lara Richardson as chief marketing officer for the company. Richardson will oversee marketing functions, from furthering the Crown Media brand to helping grow the brands of each individual brand for channels in the company. She will report to Wonya Lucas, CEO and president of Crown Media Family Networks. Prior to the new position, Richardson held the title of group executive vice president of marketing for the Discovery and Science Channel. Earlier in her career, she served as TLC’s vice president of creative.

LATE NIGHT

“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will feature former president Barack Obama, Sienna Miller and Liam Gallagher tonight, while Common and Andrea Bocelli will join “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”