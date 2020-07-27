TV News Roundup: CBS All Access Announces ‘Star Trek: Discovery’ Season 3 Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, CBS All Access released the premiere date of “Star Trek Discovery” Season 3, and HBO announced the premiere date of “We Are Who We Are.”

DATES

CBS All Access has announced Season 3 of “Star Trek: Discovery” will premiere Oct. 15 on the streaming service. In the new 13-episode season, Commander Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and the U.S.S. Discovery crew work together to save the Federation from its uncertain future. Other returning cast members include Doug Jones, Anthony Rapp, Mary Wiseman, Wilson Cruz, David Ajala and Michelle Yeoh. The series is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Secret Hideout and Roddenberry Entertainment.

HBO set its new drama series “We Are Who We Are” to premiere Sept. 14 at 10 p.m. The eight-episode series explores the upbringing of 14-year-old Fraser (Jack Dylan Grazer) who moves from New York to a military base in Veneto, Italy with his mothers, Sarah (Chloë Sevigny) and Maggie (Alice Braga), who are both in the U.S. Army. A HBO-Sky co-production, “We Are Who We Are” was written, directed and executive produced by Academy-nominated Luca Guadagnino and was an official selection of the 2020 Cannes Film Festival Directors’ Fortnight.

“Seeing America With Megan Rapinoe” will air on HBO Sports on Aug. 1 at 10 p.m. Megan Rapinoe, the women’s soccer star, will join the U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, comedian Hasan Minhaj and journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones to shape the ongoing conversation on social justice, ignited by the Black Lives Matter movement. The show is produced by HBO Sports and executive produced by Rapinoe and HBO’s Peter Nelson and Bentley Weiner.

Freeform’s “Love in the Time of Corona” has been scheduled for a two-night premiere beginning Aug. 22 at 8 p.m. The four-part series follows four couples during the pandemic, from the early days of stay-at-home order through the events that ignited the Black Lives Matter movement. Leslie Odom Jr., Nicolette Robinson, Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley, Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt and L. Scott Caldwell star. Joanna Johnson, Chris Sacani, Robyn Meisinger, Odom and Robinson executive produce the series.

LATE NIGHT

Eric Andre and Rema will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight with guest host Whitney Cummings, while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will welcome Mike Tyson, Adam Devine and Chronixx. John Bolton will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and Sen. Kamala Harris and Pete Carroll will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”