TV News Roundup: Cartoon Network Launches CNCheckIn Initiative Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

In today’s TV news roundup, Cartoon Network announced the launch of its CNCheckIn initiative, and ATX Television Festival will take place virtually June 5-7.

FESTIVALS

ATX Television Festival will take place virtually June 5-7. Rebranded as “ATX TV… From the Couch!”, badge and ticket holders can experience screenings and panels from the comfort and safety of their living rooms amid the coronavirus pandemic. “This will be a television experience unlike anything we’ve done before, and we are emboldened by the possibilities we are discussing with our panelists and partners,” co-founders Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson said in a statement. “We are confident we can continue to have great conversations, showcase new and old favorite series, and interact with our incredible community — with a lot of fun surprises along the way.” For more details, visit atxfestival.com.

SPECIALS

Disney Animation announced it will debut “At Home With Olaf” on Disney Plus this week. The new series is based on Josh Gad‘s lovable snowman from “Frozen.“ Gad will voice the dialogue from home, where he is self-isolating, with animator Hyrum Osmond creating the miniature narratives from home, as well.

INITIATIVES

Cartoon Network has launched CNCheckIn, aimed at keeping kids safe, creative and entertained during the coronavirus pandemic. This initiative includes public service announcements on hand-washing and social distancing, ideas for DIY projects, drawing tutorials and new episodes of such Cartoon Network favorites as “Apple and Onion,“ “Ben 10” and “Teen Titans Go!” Cartoon Network has also unlocked the collections of 20 classic shows, including “Chowder,“ “Courage the Cowardly Dog” and “Dexter’s Laboratory” on the CN App. In addition, daily video messages from Cartoon Network characters and new downloadable backgrounds will be available.

The Roddenberry Foundation and A Day of Unreasonable Conversation have announced the Roddenberry Impact Awards, granting $10,000 to television content creators who are committed to reimagining the storytelling process in a way that inspires social change. Submissions for the awards are open until May 8 and will be judged by industry leaders Daniel Dae Kim, Gloria Calderón Kellett, Sara Gilbert, Jaime Dávila, Sameer Gardezi and Tanya Saracho. The Roddenberry Foundation, in line with the vision of “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, strives to invest in risk-takers with original ideas that have the power to make the world a more harmonious place. A Day of Unreasonable Conversation is an annual gathering of television content creators and nonprofit leaders organized by social impact agency Propper Daley that focuses on making popular culture more empathetic and informed. Applications can be found on The Roddenberry Foundation’s website and the winners will be announced June 9.