TV News Roundup: Netflix Unveils ‘Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices’ Trailer

In today’s TV news roundup, Netflix released a trailer for “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices,” and National Geographic’s “Life Below Zero” set its Season 13 premiere date.

DATES

National Geographic’s “Life Below Zero” will return for its 13th season on Sept. 7 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT, followed by a new spinoff series, “Life Below Zero: Next Generation.” The second episode of each show will air back to back the next night, with both shows returning to their Tuesday time slot for the rest of the season. “Life Below Zero” follows the extreme lifestyle of Alaskan residents, facing off whiteout snowstorms, frozen terrains and man-eating carnivores, while the spinoff introduces Alaskans who have returned to the wilderness, after trying out contemporary life. The “Life Below Zero” franchise is produced by BBC Studios’ production unit for National Geographic.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for “Bookmarks: Celebrating Black Voices,” set to premiere Sept. 1. Hosted by author Marley Dias, the live-action series features Black artists reading children’s books from Black authors that center around themes of identity, justice and action. Among the celebrities involved are Tiffany Haddish, Lupita Nyong’o and Common. Nyong’o will be reading her own story “Sulwe,” while Haddish will read “I Love My Hair” by Natasha Anastasia Tarpley, and Common will read “Let’s Talk About Race” by Julius Lester. Watch the trailer below.

DEVELOPMENT

Lionsgate and QC Entertainment are developing “Wanderers,” inspired by the dystopian novel from New York Times best-selling author Chuck Wendig. The book follows a rock star, a radio host, a scientist and a teenage girl, Shana, who embark on a mysterious journey across America to protect their loved ones. The sequel to the novel will be published in 2022 by Penguin Random House’s Del Rey Books imprint. Glen Mazzara is attached as showrunner for the series.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CuriosityStream has appointed entertainment and cable industry pioneer Matthew Blank to its board of directors, effective immediately. Blank is the former chairman and CEO of Showtime Networks, Inc., responsible for global franchises such as “Homeland,” “Dexter” and “Billions.” For over four decades, he has served as an advisor to Showtime, formerly serving as president, as well as chief operating officer and executive vice president of marketing.

AWARD SHOWS

“CBS This Morning” anchor Gayle King will host New York Women in Communications’ 50th Anniversary Matrix Awards on Oct. 12. The virtual event will honor communication and media industry leaders who have been pivotal to the women’s equality movement. This year’s honorees include Tina Tchen, the CEO of Times Up Now and Times Up Foundation.

LATE NIGHT

Lauren Lapkus and the Avett Brothers will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight with guest host David Spade, while Trey Gowdy, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”