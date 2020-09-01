TV News Roundup: ‘Black-ish’ to Air Election-Themed Episodes in October

In today’s TV News roundup, “Black-ish” is set to air two standalone election episodes ahead of the Season 7 premiere, and Netflix announced a premiere date for “Emily in Paris.”

DATES

Netflix announced an Oct. 2 premiere date for “Emily in Paris.” The show stars Lily Collins as Emily, a marketing executive who moves from Chicago to Paris for work. There she must make new friends, process budding romance and get her coworkers’ approval, all while revitalizing the company’s social media. The show also stars Ashley Park, Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Lucas Bravo, Samuel Arnold, Camille Razat and Bruno Gouery. “Emily in Paris” is executive produced by Darren Star, Andrew Fleming, Tony Hernandez and Lilly Burns. Watch a trailer below.

ABC has announced that “9/11 Remembered: The Day We Came Together,” a special program filmed during the 2014 9/11 Memorial Museum opening in New York, will air on Sept. 11 at 8 p.m. It will then be made available to view on Hulu the next day. The one-hour special includes the dedication made by former President Barack Obama, performances from the event and stories of survivors and those who died. The New York Philharmonic, a 300-voice children’s choir and Tony-winning actress LaChanze performed during the 2014 event.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix unveiled the trailer of “Sing On!,” a competition series hosted by “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” star Tituss Burgess. The show, set for a Sept. 16 release, features six contestants who must sing karaoke versions of famous hit songs. A vocal analyzer sends the person with the most accurate notes through to the next round, and one person is voted out with each performance. Contestants compete for cash prizes, with higher jackpot payouts for singing in tune. The final two competitors will face each other head-to-head in hopes of winning the grand prize. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix also released the trailer for the DreamWorks Animation series “Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous,” which is set to premiere on Sept. 18. The eight episodes will center around six teenagers trapped on Isla Nublar, and though they initially do not know each other, the group begins to bond as they survive the perils of the dinosaur-infested island. They also work to uncover hidden secrets throughout the season. An interactive behind-the-scenes look is available at the Camp Cretaceous website, as well. The show is executive produced by Steven Spielberg, Colin Trevorrow, Frank Marshall, Scott Kreamer, Aaron Hammersley and Lane Lueras. Watch the trailer below.

Apple TV Plus debuted the trailer for Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman‘s “Long Way Up,” which is set for a three-episode premiere on Sept. 18. The rest of the 11-episode series will be released on a weekly basis. The duo, known for epic motorcycle shows such as “Long Way Round” and “Long Way Down,” will travel North from Ushuaia, Argentina to Los Angeles, Calif. They use electric Harley Davidson LiveWire prototypes to travel through 13 countries over the 100-day journey. “Long Way Up” is executive produced by McGregor, Boorman, David Alexanian and Russ Malkin. Watch the trailer below.

PROGRAMMING

TNT will host a week-long marathon to celebrate the 15th anniversary of “Supernatural” starting on Sept. 14. The genre series, created by Eric Kripke, first aired in 2005 and follows two brothers who hunt supernatural beings, from demons to ghosts, and more. Fans can vote on TNT social platforms for favorite episodes they would like to see during the marathon from Sept. 1 to Sept. 4, and favorites picked by the show’s cast will air as well. Aside from the episodes, TNT will offer behind-the-scenes footage from actors including Jensen Ackles, Jared Padalecki and Misha Collins.

Investigation Discovery (ID) announced that in preparation for James Patterson‘s “Murder Thy Neighbor” book release on Sept. 15, the network will air four programs that inspired the novel’s stories on Sept. 12. The episodes are “Catfish Killer,” “The Wrath of Love,” “Tunnel of Hate” and “House of Shards,” which will air in order. The book’s two stories follow a woman who feuds with her neighbor over renovation issues and a girl whose feelings aren’t reciprocated by the boy she meets over social media, respectively. The programming comes as the first in a three-book deal; Patterson gains inspiration from the true stories from ID content to write, then ID shares the episodes that inspired the stories within the book.

CW Seed has revealed that it will be adding “90210,” “Now We’re Talking,” the final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” “Lost Girl,” “XIII: The Series,” “XIII: The Conspiracy,” “Nikita” and “Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons” to the streaming platform before the end of 2020, Variety has learned exclusively. “90210,” the CW’s “Beverly Hills, 90210″ spinoff” launched today, while two seasons of “Now We’re Talking,” about two former quarterbacks who become sports broadcasters, will be made available Sept. 17. The final season of “Schitt’s Creek,” a Canadian sitcom about a rich family who loses their money and relocates to a small town, will be available Oct. 7. Viewers can watch Bo (Anna Silk), a succubus on the search for answers about herself, in “Lost Girl” when it is made available this November. Also coming to the platform in November are “XIII: The Series” and “XIII: The Conspiracy,” about a CIA operative with amnesia who searches to uncover his past. In December, CW’s “Nikita,” which follows a woman (Maggie Q) as she attempts to bring down a corrupt government-funded organization, and the animated “Deathstroke: Knights and Dragons,” which centers around the normal and villain life of a man named Slade Wilson, will be available.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

WWE announced that the board of directors welcomes Steve Pamon as a new member. Pamon is the president and chief operating officer of the Beyoncé-founded Parkwood Entertainment, where he oversees artist management, music production and consumer products, among other duties. “Lemonade” and the more recent “Black is King” were both created during his tenure. Before working at Parkwood Entertainment, Pamon worked as the head of sports and entertainment marketing at JPMorgan Chase, focusing on the sponsorship programs the bank has with various venues and leagues.

SPECIALS

“Black-ish” will air two back-to-back election-themed standalone episodes on Oct. 4 at 10 p.m. on ABC. The episodes, will air ahead of the official Season 7 premiere, will follow the Johnsons as they navigate the upcoming election, with Junior (Marcus Scribner) embarking on his journey as a first-time voter and Dre (Anthony Anderson) launching an exploration into local politics. The special will be presented in part as an animated episode. Oscar winner Matthew A. Cherry is set to direct.