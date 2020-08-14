TV News Roundup: Billboard Music Awards Sets New Date with Host Kelly Clarkson

In today’s TV news roundup, the Billboard Music Awards have a new air date, and Thomas Roberts has been hired as the new host of DailyMailTV.

DEALS

Thomas Roberts has been hired as the newest host of DailyMailTV, which is going into its fourth season. Most recently, Roberts was the evening news anchor at WGCL-TV in Atlanta, Ga. and has previously served as an anchor and reporter for MSNBC, NBC News, The Today Show and NBC Nightly News. Roberts has won the Edward R. Murrow award for best documentary and a national Emmy award for his work as a journalist. “DailyMailTV is an amazing show and I’ve been a fan and viewer since day one,” Roberts said. “I’ve always been impressed by DailyMailTV as it consistently delivers important, interesting and exclusive stories while dominating in breaking the news that matters to Americans.”

DATES

Dick Clark Productions and NBC have announced that the Billboard Music Awards will air on Oct. 14 at 8 p.m. on NBC. Originally planned to take place April 29 in Las Vegas, the awards show was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly Clarkson is set to host the event for a third time, although additional details regarding the production of the show have yet to be revealed.

PROGRAMMING

Tubi has announced that the first season of Fox Entertainment‘s competition series “Ultimate Tag” is now available to stream for free on the platform. In the show, hosted by NFL sibling trio J.J., T.J. and Derek Watt, everyday people compete in an over-the-top game of tag, complete with three-dimensional moving courses. “Ultimate Tag” marks the fourth FOX series to be added to Tubi’s library, following in the footsteps of “The Masked Singer,” “Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back” and “LEGO Masters.”