TV News Roundup: BET Plus Renews Will Packer’s ‘Bigger’

In today’s TV news roundup, BET Plus renewed “Bigger” for a second season, and Netflix announced premiere dates for “On My Block” Season 3 and “Feel Good.”

CASTING

Josh Hartnett has been cast in Quibi’s upcoming series “Die Hart.“ Hartnett will play a fictionalized character of himself, an alumnus of the action school where Kevin Hart is training. Harnett’s character has returned to the school to participate in Hart’s training where he is trying to become an action star in a movie. The series follows Hart who no longer wants to be the comedic sidekick and tries to land his dream job as the leading man action star. However, he must train at the world’s greatest action star school where he is pushed to his limits by the action school coach (John Travolta) and a “tough-minded” student (Nathalie Emmanuel). Hartnett is represented by ICM, Management 360, and Sloane Offer Weber & Dern.

RENEWALS

BET Plus renewed “Bigger” for a second season. Tanisha Long, Angell Conwell, Rasheda Crockett, Chase Anthony and Tristen Winger are returning as series regulars in the Will Packer and Will Packer Media produced series about female friends navigating love, friendship and career ambitions.

DATES

Starz announced the third season of “Vida” will premiere April 26 at 9 p.m. The six-episode season returns with the Hernandez sisters, Emma (Mishel Prada) and Lyn (Melissa Barrera), riding on the heels of success. Their love lives are flourishing and the bar is booming — that is until they discover a long-buried family secret that threatens their peace. The sisters must face old ghosts and new enemies while trying to decide if they should stay together as a family or move on alone. The show is created and executive produced by Tanya Saracho and also executive produced by Robin Schwartz, Peter Saraf and Marc Turtletaub and Stephanie Langhoff. Watch a teaser for the third season below:

“On My Block” Season 3 will premiere March 11, Netflix announced. The coming-of-age comedy follows four teenagers and “street-savvy” friends navigating their way through the triumph, pain and the newness of high-school in the rough inner city. Lauren Lungerich, Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft are the co-creators and executive producers of the show. Watch a teaser below.

Netflix also announced “Feel Good” will premiere March 19. The series follows two young people, Mae (Mae Martin) and George (Charlotte Ritchie) as they navigate the modern-day landscape of love, addiction and sexuality, all while trying to form a meaningful and lasting connection. “Feel Good” was written and created by Martin and Joe Hampson, who executive produce alongside Ben Farrell, Ally Pankiw, Hannah Mackay and Toby Stevens. Watch the trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

AMC released a new teaser for Season 4 of “Ride with Norman Reedus.” The nonfiction series follows Reedus on road trips with special guests, including Michael Rooker, Ryan Hurst, Milo Ventimigila, Dom Rocket, Clifton Collins Jr. and Becky Goebel. Reedus serves as an executive producer along with Ken Druckerman, Banks Tarver and Anneka Jones. The fourth season premieres March 8 at midnight.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Richard Bedser has joined MGM Television as executive vice president of factual series, documentaries and specials. Bedser has produced several series and specials for American and UK broadcasters. He also spent five years as the managing and creative director of Mark Burnett and Roma Downey’s LightWorkers Media and most recently served as the joint managing director of Two Halves Pictures, an All3Media Company. Bedser will be based out of MGM’s UK headquarters and will report to Barry Poznick, president of unscripted and alternative television, MGM/Orion.

ABC announced Alex Presha has joined the Washington Bureau as a multi-platform reporter. Presha joins ABC from KNSD-TV in San Diego where he served as the station’s political reporter and host of its political affairs program, “Politically Speaking.” Presha was also a former producer at MSNBC, where he reported on the 2016 presidential campaign, the pipeline protests in Standing Rock and the 50th anniversary of the Selma to Montgomery civil rights march.

Ashley Strohmier has signed with Fox News Channel as an overnight anchor and news correspondent. Strohmier has been a general assignment reporter and anchor at KMIZ-TV in Columbia, Missouri since 2013, covering crime as well as state and local politics. She won an award from the Missouri Broadcasters Association in 2014 for in-depth reporting on the state’s department of social services that resulted in lawmakers opening an investigation into the agency’s practices. Strohmier will be based out in the network’s headquarters in New York City.

DEALS

Discovery, Inc. and Sur La Table announced they have joined forces on content and marketing. The partnership will generate new culinary classes for Discovery’s Food Network Kitchen and Sur La Table’s in-store cooking school program. The collaboration will provide consumers with timely and topical cooking classes taught by Sur La Table instructors and Food Network Kitchen talent, offering at-home cooks a more immersive experience than ever before with an expansive group of experts. Classes will be available via live stream on Food Network Kitchen and at Sur La Table stores.