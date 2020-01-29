TV News Roundup: AMC Releases ‘Better Call Saul’ Season 5 Trailer

In today’s TV News round-up, AMC released the first full length trailer for the fifth season of “Better Call Saul” and Quibi announced two hosts for the doghouse construction reality show “Barkitecture.”

CASTING

Quibi announced that Tyler Cameron and Delia Kanza will host the reality show “Barkitecture” on the mobile streaming platform. The new show captures the lifestyles of dog lovers as they build extravagant dog houses to gift to their pets. The show is produced by Turn Card Content and Bravo Media. Courtney Smith, Audra Smith and Jake Haelen serve as executive producers for Turn Card Content.

DATES

The Weather Channel will air the second installment of “2020: Race to Save the Planet” on Feb. 1 at 8 p.m. The special features conversations with 2020 presidential candidates Senator Amy Klobuchar, former Representative Bob Inglis, former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg, Tom Steyer and Andrew Yang, as well as politicians, scientists and communities in crisis about environmental justice. Stephanie Abrams and Paul Goodloe will host the program, along with Mother Jones’ reporter Jamilah King. The production is in partnership with The Climate Desk.

FIRST LOOKS

AMC released a trailer for the fifth season of “Better Call Saul.” The “Breaking Bad” spin-off will continue to follow the life of Jimmy McGill (Bob Odenkirk), an attorney in Albuquerque, New Mexico, before he begins practicing under the name Saul Goodman and working for the drug lord Walter White. The new footage offers a first look at the return of Hank Schrader (Dean Norris), DEA agent and brother-in-law to Walter White. Norris is reprising his role as Schrader on this season of “Better Call Saul” after serving as a main cast member for all five seasons of “Breaking Bad.” “Better Call Saul” returns on Feb. 23 at 10 p.m. Showrunner Peter Gould, Vince Gilligan, Mark Johnson, Melissa Bernstein and Thomas Schnauz serve as executive producers.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Siobhan Bachman has joined The Tornante Company as head of develoment. She had previously served as senior vice president of film and television at Archie Studios where she developed television and film projects from the Archie IP library. Before that, Bachman worked along with ABC Studios, BBC, Channel 4, Sky1 and more. The Tornante Company, LLC is an investment firm that acquires and operates media and entertainment companies. The company has created critically-acclaimed series such as “Undone” for Amazon Studios, “BoJack Horseman” and “Tuca and Bertie” for Netflix, and “NOS4A2” for AMC.

Chi Kephart has been promoted to head of business affairs and general counsel at Tinopolis USA. The announcement was made by Tinopolis USA chairman and A. Smith & Co. Productions chairman and founder Arthur Smith. The new role includes oversight of all business and legal affairs for the production companies A. Smith & Co. and Magical Elves. Kephart had been serving as Tinopolis, USA’s executive vice president of business and legal affairs and gGeneral counsel. The company has produced more than 5,000 hours of award-winning programming, for more than 50 networks and platforms. Current productions include “American Ninja Warrior,” “Hell’s Kitchen,” “The Titan Games” and more.