TV News Roundup: BET Plus Announces Premiere Date of ‘Tyler Perry’s Ruthless’

In today’s TV news roundup, BET Plus has announced the premiere date of “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” and Usher has joined new series “The Sauce” on Quibi.

DATES

BET Plus has announced “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” will premiere March 19. The new original drama from Tyler Perry is a spinoff of the television series “Tyler Perry’s The Oval,” and follows the story of a woman, Ruth, who kidnaps her young daughter to join her in the underworld of a religious cult. The drama stars Melissa L. Williams, Matt Cedeño, Lenny D. Thomas, Yvonne Senat Charles, Herve Clermont, Anthony Bless and Bobbi Baker. “Tyler Perry’s Ruthless” is executive produced, written and directed by Perry. Michelle Sneed also serves as executive producer of the series for Tyler Perry Studios.

Fox has announced “Remain Seated” will premiere on April 7. The show is Larry the Cable Guy‘s first solo stand-up comedy special in over a decade. The comedian spent the last decade raising his kids and co-hosting “Jeff and Larry’s Comedy Roundup” with Jeff Foxworthy on SiriusXM. “Remain Seated” will be released through Comedy Dynamics network. Watch a preview below.

“Dragnificent” will premiere April 19 at 11 p.m., TLC announced. The upcoming series features drag queens Alexis Michelle, Bebe Zahara Benet, Jujubee and Thorgy Thor as they give mega-makeovers to individuals who desperately want a transformation to reveal a better version of themselves — inside and out. A mid-form series, “Dragnificent: Behind the Queens,” will follow each episode and can be seen on TLC GO.

Netflix has released a premiere date of “Brews Brothers” on April 10. The series explores the lives of two estranged brothers, Wilhelm (Alan Aisenberg) and Adam (Mike Castle), who find themselves running a brewery together. Jeff Schaffer, Jonathan Stern and Keith Quinn serve as executive producers, along with Gregg Schaffer, who serves as showrunner.

CASTING

Usher will join “The Sauce” as an executive producer and judge, Quibi has announced. The upcoming dance competition series is hosted by dance professionals Ayo and Teo, who will explore the unique dance cultures in cities across the U.S., finding the freshest talent to compete head-to-head. Thalia Mavros, Krista Manis and Anna Pass also serve as executive producers. The show is produced by The Front.

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has greenlit “Hot Off The Mic,” a daily stand-up comedy series. The new series will be released five days a week and will be taped live at leading comedy clubs across the across the country as established and emerging comedians give their takes on the latest headlines. Levity Live produced the show; Stu Schreiberg, John Bravakis, Johnny Milord and Dicky Eagan serve as the executive producers.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

MaggieVision Productions has appointed Jennifer Albanese as the new president and chief executive officer. She is succeeding the founder and CEO of MaggieVision, Maura Mandt, who passed away on Feb. 28. Albanese, formally the chief operating officer and longtime associate, says she will continue to “carry forward Maura’s legacy.” Mandt created MaggieVision in 2005 and has created partnerships with ESPN and ABC, along with the entire Walt Disney Company, The NFL, Time, Showtime, Marvel and Meredith, among others.