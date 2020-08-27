TV News Roundup: ‘The Bachelorette’s’ Rachel Lindsay Named ‘Extra’ Correspondent

In today’s TV news roundup, “The Bachelorette’s” Rachel Lindsay has been named “Extra” correspondent for Season 27, and Netflix set”The Queen’s Gambit’s” premiere date.

DATES

“That Animal Rescue Show,” from filmmakers Richard Linklater and Bill Guttentag, will premiere on CBS All Access on Oct. 29. The 10-episode docuseries follows unique animal rescue communities in and around Texas, including a ranch where people heal alongside goats and an arena where children with disabilities learn to walk from horses. The show is produced by CBS Television Studios, in association with Stage 29, Detour Filmproduction and 1891 Productions.

Netflix will premiere its limited series “The Queen’s Gambit” on Oct. 23. Based on the novel by Walter Tevis, the coming-of-age drama follows Beth Harmon, who is abandoned and entrusted to a Kentucky orphanage in the 1950s. She discovers an incredible talent for chess, growing up to be a skilled outcast in a male-dominated field. The series stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Marielle Heller, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Moses Ingram, Harry Melling and Bill Camp. Scott Frank serves as co-creator, executive producer, writer, director and showrunner. Watch the trailer below.

HBO Max announced a Sept. 17 premiere date for Mo Willems’ live action special, “Mo Willems and The Storytime All-Stars Present: Don’t Let The Pigeon Do Storytime!” The special, shot at the Kennedy Center, includes live readings and sketch comedy by stars Anthony Anderson, Yvette Nicole Brown, Rachel Dratch, Cameron Esposito, Tony Hale, Greta Lee, Tom Lennon, Natalie Morales and Oscar Nunez. The show was directed by Bobcat Goldthwait and produced by Stampede Ventures, with Willems and Greg Silverman, Gideon Yu, Jay Judah and Chris Bosco serving as executive producers. Watch the trailer below.

FIRST LOOKS

Netflix released a trailer for “Get Organized With The Home Edit,” set for release Sept. 9. The eight-episode series follows Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, best-selling authors of “The Home Edit,” transforming the lives of their featured clients. Each episode dives into an organizational project for celebrities including Reese Witherspoon, Rachel Zoe, Khloe Kardashian, Eva Longoria, Retta, Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka, Jordana Brewster and Kane and Katelyn Brown. The show is produced by Hello Sunshine, Critical Content and Molly Sims. Watch the trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

“The Bachelorette” star Rachel Lindsay has been named “Extra” correspondent for Season 27, effective Sept. 8. Lindsay, who co-hosts the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast, has been serving as a special correspondent for “Extra” since 2019, covering the Super Bowl and interviewing celebrities on the show. She will be based in Los Angeles, alongside host Billy Bush and correspondent Jennifer Lahmers.

PODCASTS

“The Brown Girls Guide to Politics” has premiered a special three-part season, following the final 10 weeks leading up to the election. In the first episode “Freedom Summer,” returning host A’Shanti F. Gholar delves into the 1964 Freedom Summer Project and its impact on the present political landscape. The new season includes conversations with Black women at the forefront of today’s social movements, including Barbara Lee and D’atra “Dee Dee” Jackson.

LATE NIGHT

Yvonne Orji and Amber Riley will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight with guest host Lil Rel Howery, while Chris Christie and Gregory Porter will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”