TV News Roundup: Apple TV Plus Releases ‘Little Voice’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Apple TV Plus released the trailer for its new drama series “Little Voice” and Hulu dropped a teaser for “The Handmaid’s Tale” upcoming fourth season.

RENEWALS

Quibi has announced that its LGBTQ+ comedy competition “Gayme Show” has been renewed for a second season. Hosted by Matt Rogers and Dave Mizzoni, “Gayme Show” pairs two straight contestants with a celebrity “life partner” to complete challenges in order to be crowned “Queen of the Straights.” “Gayme Show” is produced by Jax Media and executive produced by Rogers, Mizzoni, showrunner Genevieve Aniello, Brooke Posch, Séamus Murphy-Mitchell and Tony Hernandez.

DATES

Netflix announced Jim Jefferies’ fourth streaming stand-up special, “Jim Jefferies: Intolerant,” will premiere July 7. This time, the Australian comedian cracks jokes about things he just can’t tolerate, namely lactose, germaphobes and people with peanut allergies. Watch a trailer below.

Amazon Prime Video announced “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji” will premiere on Aug. 14. The 10-episode adventure series follows an expedition race in which 66 teams from 30 countries race non-stop for 11 days across hundreds of miles of Fijian terrain. The series is produced by MGM Television in association with Amazon Studios. Mark Burnett, Eric Van Wagenen, Barry Poznick, Delbert Shoopman, host Bear Grylls and showrunner Lisa Hennessey serve as executive producers.

Hulu has announced the new premiere date for “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme”: July 17. The documentary feature chronicles the 15-year journey of the hip-hop improv group,founded by Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail and Anthony Veneziale. Directed by Andrew Fried, “We Are Freestyle Love Supreme” features appearances from Miranda, Arthur Lewis, Veneziale, Kail, Christopher Jackson, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Chris Sullivan, Bill Sherman, James Monroe Iglehart and Andrew Bancroft.

Netflix has announced a slate of premiere dates for series: “Unsolved Mysteries,” a reboot of the classic television show, will launch July 1; fantasy series “Warrior Nun” is set for July 2; “Cursed,” which is based on the illustrated novel of the same name by Thomas Wheeler and Frank Miller, is coming July 17; Part 2 of “The Expanding Universe of Ashley Garcia,” subtitled “Genius in Love,” is premiering July 20, and Jack Whitehall’s comedy special “I’m Only Joking” will stream July 21.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus has released the trailer of its new drama series “Little Voice.” The half-hour coming-of-age series follows Bess King (Brittany O’Grady), a performer struggling to fulfill her dreams while navigating rejection, love and complicated family issues. The show features new and original music from Sara Bareilles, marking her first foray into television. “Little Voice” is produced by J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams, Bareilles, Jessie Nelson and Ben Stephenson are executive producers. Nelson, who also serves as showrunner, wrote and directed the first episode. The new series will premiere on July 10.

Disney Plus shared a trailer for “Muppets Now.” The unscripted series is filled with improv comedy, off-the-cuff gags, and the Muppets’ celebrity friends. In the six-episode season stars Kermit the Frog, Miss Piggy, and the entire Muppet gang. “Muppets Now” is produced by The Muppets Studio and Soapbox Films. The series is set to premiere on July 31 with new episodes released every Friday.

Hulu released a teaser for the upcoming fourth season of “The Handmaid’s Tale,” set to premiere in 2021. Based on the 1985 novel by Margaret Atwood, the series takes place in a dystopian America where fertile women, called handmaids, are forced into child-bearing slavery. “The Handmaid’s Tale” is executive produced by Bruce Miller, Warren Littlefield, series star Elisabeth Moss, Daniel Wilson, Fran Sears, Eric Tuchman, John Weber, Frank Siracusa, Sheila Hockin, Kira Snyder and Yahlin Chang. The series is produced by MGM Television and internationally distributed by MGM.

Netflix released a trailer for “Stateless,” which streams July 8. The refugee drama follows four strangers whose lives collide at an immigration detention center in the middle of the Australian desert. The cast includes Yvonne Strahovski, Jai Courtney, Asher Keddie, Fayssal Bazzi, Dominic West, Cate Blanchett and Soraya Heidari. “Stateless” is produced by Matchbox Pictures, Blanchett and Andrew Upton’s Dirty Films. The series is co-created by Blanchett, Tony Ayres and Elise McCredie.

HBO Max has released the trailer of “Expecting Amy,” a three-part docuseries that launches July 9. The episodes will take viewers behind-the-scenes as comedian Amy Schumer battles through her pregnancy while documenting the formation of a comedy special. It focuses on pulling the curtain completely back on her marriage to husband Chris Fischer, and the journey to his diagnosis on the autism spectrum. Produced by Schumer, “Expecting Amy” is directed and edited by Alexander Hammer.

PROGRAMMING

HGTV and Food Network have announced Martha Stewart will star in her own upcoming series, “Martha Knows Best,” and will be returning to “Chopped” as a judge. The new series, set to air on HGTV in 2020, will feature Stewart as she completes outdoor projects on the to-do list for her Bedford farm. Over on Food Network, Stewart will be returning to the “Chopped” judges’ table as well as headline a holiday-themed series.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

Fox News Channel has promoted Patricia Peart to vice president of weekend booking, effective immediately. Peart’s responsibilities will include overseeing guest booking to all of FNC’s weekend programming as well as continuing to manage the network’s weekend breaking news coverage. Peart had been serving as director of weekend booking. Peart will report to David Clark, FNC’s senior vice president of weekend news and programming.

SPECIALS

The Oprah Winfrey Network has announced “OWN Spotlight: Oprah and 100 Black Fathers,” an all-new special featuring Oprah Winfrey in discussion with 100 Black fathers about how they are emotionally managing the current political moment. The special will air on June 30 at 10 p.m. Conversations with Tyler Perry, Courtney B. Vance, Michael “Killer Mike” Render and Shaka Senghor will be featured. Winfrey and Tara Montgomery serve as executive producers.

LATE-NIGHT

Tonight, Bubba Wallace and John Legend will join “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”; Russell Crowe, Ben Platt and Brittany Howard will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”; Mike Birbiglia and Regina Hall are guests on “Late Night With Seth Meyers”; Jon Stewart will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and Bill Burr is tonight’s guest on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!”