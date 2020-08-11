TV News Roundup: Apple TV Plus Sets ‘Tehran’ Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, Apple TV Plus released a premiere date for “Tehran,” and Netflix announced a premiere date for “The Duchess.”

DATES

Apple TV Plus will premiere the first three episodes of “Tehran” on Sept. 25. The eight-episode series follows a Mossad agent who goes undercover on a dangerous mission in Tehran. The show stars Niv Sultan, Shaun Toub, Navid Negahban, Shervin Alenabi and Menashe Noy. Apple partnered with Cineflix Rights and Israeli network Kan 11 to co-produce, and the series is created by Moshe Zonder, Dana Eden, Maor Kohn.

Netflix has announced comedy series “The Duchess” will premiere on Sept. 11. From creator, executive producer, writer and star Katherine Ryan, the show follows a chaotic single mother in London and her relationship with her daughter, Olive. Along with Ryan, Dave Becky and Josh Lieberman for 3Arts and Murray Ferguson, and Petra Fried and Ed Macdonald for Clerkenwell Films executive produce.

PROGRAMMING

Peacock announced “PFT Live with Mike Florio” will livestream exclusively on the streaming service beginning Aug. 24. Mike Florio, Chris Simms, along with guests Peter King and Rodney Harrison, will keep fans current on the NFL on weekdays from 7 to 9 a.m. PT. The show covers the latest news around the league, breaks down rumors and features interviews with players, coaches and executives.

LATE NIGHT

Ben Stiller and Holly Humberstone will be on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” tonight with guest host Sarah Cooper, while “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will welcome Orlando Bloom, Cecily Strong and Trey Anastasio. Laura Linney will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and Jim Parsons, Sarah Snook and Yiyun Li will be on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”