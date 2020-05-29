TV News Roundup: Apple TV Plus Announces ‘Ted Lasso’ Premiere Date

In today’s TV News Roundup, Apple TV Plus announced the premiere date of its upcoming series “Ted Lasso,” and HBO Max announced it would accelerate the release schedule of “Love Life.”

DATES

Apple TV Plus has announced that is upcoming comedy series “Ted Lasso” will premiere on the streamer on August 14. The series follows a college football coach from Kansas (Jason Sudeikis) who is hired to coach a professional soccer team in England. “Ted Lasso” comes from Doozer Productions, in association with Warner Bros. Television and Universal Television. Sudeikis serves as executive producer, along with Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold. Liza Katzer serves as co-executive producer.

HBO Max has announced it will be accelerating the release schedule for its original series “Love Life”: Episodes 4, 5 and 6 will be available to binge on the streamer on June 4, followed by the final four episodes of the first season on June 11. Originally, HBO Max had planned on releasing one new episode a week. “Love Life” comes from Lionsgate Television and Feigco Entertainment. Anna Kendrick stars and serves as executive producer. Paul Feig, Dan Magnante, Sam Boyd and Bridget Bedard also serve as executive producers.

National Geographic has announced the premiere date for two upcoming specials about Mount Everest: “Lost on Everest” and “Expedition Everest” will premiere at on June 30. “Lost on Everest” investigates what happened to explorers Andrew “Sandy” Irvine and George Leigh Mallory when they disappeared attempting the first summit of Everest in 1924. Taylor Rees and Renan Ozturk serve as executive producers, along with Bengt Anderson and Alan Eyres for National Geographic. Directly following “Lost on Everest” at 9 p.m. is “Expedition Everest” at 10 p.m. The special follows a team performing the most comprehensive scientific expedition of the mountain in history. Christine Weber serves as executive producer.