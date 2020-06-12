TV News Roundup: Apple TV Plus Debuts ‘Little Voice’ Teaser (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Apple TV Plus released a teaser for drama series “Little Voice,” and HBO’s “Insecure” is releasing a podcast episode called “Looking for LaToya.”

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus has released a teaser for its new drama series, “Little Voice,” premiering July 10. In the clip, co-creator and executive producer Sara Bareilles performs the show’s original theme song while shots from the show are interspersed throughout. “Little Voice” follows struggling performer Bess King, played by Brittany O’Grady, who is trying to make it in New York City while navigating rejection, relationships and family issues. “Little Voice” is produced by J.J. Abrams‘ Bad Robot Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television. Abrams, Bareilles, Jessie Nelson and Ben Stephenson serve as executive producers. Watch the teaser below.

SPECIALS

ABC will air an hour-long father’s day celebration hosted by John Legend on June 21 at 8 p.m. “John Legend and Family: A Bigger Love Father’s Day” will include guest appearances from other celebrity dads, including Anthony Anderson, Ike Barinholtz, Common, Michael Ealy, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jim Gaffigan, Tony Gonzalez, Lil Rel Howery, Taran Killam, Ne-Yo, Shaquille O’Neal, Patton Oswalt, Scottie Pippen, Ahmad Rashad, Andy Roddick, Deion Sanders, Marlon Wayans, Stevie Wonder and Roy Wood Jr. Legend will also perform new material from his upcoming album “Bigger Love” and his wife Chrissy Teigen will offer gift-giving advice.

PODCASTS

HBO‘s “Insecure” will debut a fictional one-episode scripted podcast on June 14 called “Looking for LaToya,” based on the crime series about which Issa Dee (Issa Rae) and her friends have talked all season. In collaboration with Tenderfoot TV, the podcast will go deeper into the disappearance and speculated murder of LaToya, who is played by SZA, in hopes of highlighting the lack of true crime shows centered around missing Black women. The episode will be available on Spotify and Apple Music, and is produced by Tenderfoot TV and Rae’s label Raedio, with production services from Swirl Films.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Kevin Bacon, Aunjanue Ellis, Sarah Cooper and Christine and the Queens will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Shaquille O’Neal and Wanda Sykes are tonight’s guests on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!“; Gayle King and Amy Sedaris will be on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert“; and Keegan-Michael Key and Dr. Michael Eric Dyson will join “The Late Late Show With James Corden.”