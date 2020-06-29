TV News Roundup: Apple TV Plus Releases ‘Greatness Code’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Apple TV Plus released the trailer for its sport docuseries “Greatness Code,” and Disney Channel announced a crossover special featuring “Raven’s Home” and “Bunk’d.”

CASTING

Freeform has announced Leslie Odom Jr, Nicolette Robinson, Tommy Dorfman, Rainey Qualley, Gil Bellows, Rya Kihlstedt, Ava Bellows and L. Scott Caldwell will be joining the cast of “Love in the Time of Corona.” The four-part limited series follows four interwoven stories about the hopeful search for love and connection during this time of quarantine. The series, from executive producers Joanna Johnson, Christine Sacani and Robyn Meisinger of Anonymous Content, began production this month in Los Angeles. “Love in the Time of Corona” is set to premiere in August.

Fox News Channel (FNC) has announced Will Cain as co-host of “Fox and Friends Weekend.” Cain is set to make his official debut on Aug. 15 alongside co-hosts Jedediah Bila and Pete Hegseth. The four-hour program regularly features a broad range of guests, including politicians, newsmakers, notable athletes and experts in lifestyle and entertainment. Cain most recently hosted his own daily program, “The Will Cain Show” on ESPN and was a frequent panelist on the morning show “First Take.”

DATES

Epix has announced Season 1 of “Britannia” will premiere on Aug. 2, and Season 2 will premiere on Oct. 4. The fantasy drama follows the reluctant rise to power of Kerra (Kelly Reilly), daughter of the King of Cantii (Ian McDiarmid), and her arch-rival Queen Atedia (Zoë Wanamaker), who are forced to put their differences aside when the Romans invade Britannia. The first season will explore the Roman invasion of Britain when the country was ruled by the Druids and warrior queens. “Britannia” was created by Jez Butterworth, Tom Butterworth and James Richardson. Season 2 is written by Jez, Tom and John-Henry Butterworth. The series is produced by Rupert Ryle-Hodges and executive produced by Vertigo Films’ James Richardson, Sam Mendes, Pippa Harris and Nicolas Brown from Neal Street Productions and Jez and Tom Butterworth. “Britannia” is a Sky Original for Sky in the UK, Italy and Germany, and is distributed internationally by NBCUniversal Global Distribution.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus has dropped the trailer of its sport docuseries “Greatness Code.” The upcoming series will spotlight the untold stories of some of the most known athletes in the world, including LeBron James, Tom Brady, Alex Morgan, Usain Bolt, Shaun White, Katie Ledecky and Kelly Slater. “Greatness Code” is a co-production between sports content platforms Religion of Sports and Uninterrupted. The series is directed by Gotham Chopra, who also executive produces through Religion of Sports, and executive produced by Maverick Carter via Uninterrupted. Ameeth Sankaran also serves as executive producer through Religion of Sports, and Devin Johnson executive produces via Uninterrupted.

SPECIALS

Disney Channel has announced a crossover special of “Raven’s Home” and “Bunk’d.” “Raven about Bunk’d” will premiere on July 24 at 8 p.m. on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW. Warren Hutcherson, Alison Taylor, Raven-Symoné, Phil Baker and Erin Dunlap serve as executive producers on the special.

GREENLIGHTS

E! Network has greenlit three new projects, including “Celebrity Call Center,” “10 Things You Don’t Know” and “Dr. 90210.” “Celebrity Call Center” will premiere on July 13 at 10 p.m. with back-to-back episodes. The series shows ordinary people receiving advice from their favorite celebrities. The series comes from Main Event Media, All3Media America and Ncredible Entertainment with Nick Cannon, Michael Goldman, Jimmy Fox, Amanda McPhillips, Steven D. Wright, and Carolyn Gilbey serving as executive producers. “10 Things You Don’t Know” will highlight a different celebrity in each episode, counting down ten unique facts about them. The series will premiere on Aug. 10 at 10 p.m. The series comes from Jupiter Entertainment with Patrick Reardon, Harrison Land and PJ Morrison serving as executive producers. “Dr. 90210” will follow professional women working in the male-dominated plastic surgery industry. The series will premiere this fall. The series comes from Entertainment One with Tara Long, Mark Herwick and Ben Megargel serving as executive producers alongside Lori Gordon.

DEVELOPMENT

E! has also ordered “Glamsquad Showdown” and “The Seven Year Stitch” into development. “Glamsquad Showdown” is a comedic beauty competition series that pits the best celebrity “glam squads” of hair stylists, make-up artists and wardrobe consultants against each other. The series comes from Shed Media with Lisa Shannon and Dan Peirson serving as executive producers. “The Seven Year Stitch” follows husband-and-wife team Dr. Terry Dubrow and Heather Dubrow as they give couples approaching their seventh anniversary relationship makeovers. The series comes from Trooper Entertainment with Dave Caplan and both Dubrows serving as executive producers.

Late Night

Tonight, Kate Hudson and Alessia Cara will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon“; Mayor Muriel Bowser and Brandy Clark will join “The Late Late Show With James Corden“; Mark Ruffalo will join “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and Sen. Cory Booker and Brian Wilson are tonight’s guests on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”