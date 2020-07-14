TV News Roundup: Apple TV Plus Unveils ‘Ted Lasso’ Trailer (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Apple TV Plus released the trailer for new comedy series, “Ted Lasso,” and “Alex Rider” gets release dates in new territories, including the U.S. and Germany.

DATES

“Alex Rider,” a coming-of-age spy thriller series, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video in Germany and Austria on Aug. 7 and on IMDb TV in the U.S. on Nov. 13. It will also be available on Amazon in Latin America later this year. The series, which is based on Anthony Horowitz‘s second book in the Alex Rider series (“Point Blanc”) stars Otto Farrant in the titular role. Horowitz, Jill Green, Eve Gutierrez, Guy Burt and Andreas Prochaska executive produce. The show already launched in the U.K. and Ireland through Amazon, and it was previously announced to be launching on that service in Australia on July 31 as well.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

WarnerMedia Entertainment announced Kristy Chan as the new vice president of publicity for TNT, TruTV and TBS. She will lead the network’s publicity strategies for all original content and acquisitions. Chan previously served as director of original series publicity at Netflix.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus released a trailer for “Ted Lasso,” which will have a three-episode premiere on the streamer on Aug. 14. Jason Sudeikis executive produces the series and also stars as the titular character, an American football coach hired to head an English football club. The series also stars Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed. Bill Lawrence and Jeff Ingold also executive produce, with Liza Katzer serving as as co-executive producer. Watch the trailer below.

Amazon Prime Video released a trailer for “World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji,” set to premiere Aug. 14. The series, which is hosted by Bear Grylls, follows 66 teams over an 11-day race across Fiji. The series is executive produced by Lisa Hennessy, Mark Burnett, Eric Van Wagenen, Barry Poznick and Delbert Shoopman. Watch the trailer below.

LATE NIGHT

Colin Jost and Davido are guests tonight on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Eric Andre and Rema will appear on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” alongside guest host Whitney Cummings. Tom Hanks, Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrus will be on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and Demi Moore, Paul Scheer and KALEO will be guests on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”