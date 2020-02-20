TV News Roundup: Angelyne Signs on to Produce Eponymous Peacock Series

In today’s TV news roundup, Peacock’s limited series “Angelyne” got the titular woman as an executive producer, and Netflix announced premiere dates for “Ugly Delicious” and “Unorthodox.”

DATES

Netflix announced the premiere dates of new and returning shows coming this March: “Ugly Delicious” Season 2 is premiering March 6; “Marc Maron: End Times Fun” will launch March 10; “Dirty Money” will return March 11 with Season 2; Season 3 of “Elite” will premiere March 13; and “Unorthodox” launches March 26. “Ugly Delicious comes from David Chang and Morgan Neville, revolving on Chang as he offers viewers a recipe of a specific dish and then shows them variations from across the globe. Maron’s “Ent Times Fun” is the performer’s third comedy special with the streamer. “Dirty Money” is delivering six episodes that examine cases of corporate corruption. “Elite” is a Spanish-language drama following a group of teenagers attending a private high school where the wealthy and working class students clash. “Unorthodox” is a four-part series centered on a young, ultra-Orthodox Jewish woman (Shira Haas) from Brooklyn, New York who flees that life to begin anew in Berlin.

HBO set the series premiere of “We’re Here” for April 23 at 9 p.m. The six-part unscripted series follows renowned drag queens Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and Shangela Laquifa Wadley as they recruit small-town residents across America to participate in a one-night only drag show. The show is created and executive produced by Stephen Warren and Johnnie Ingram; Peter LoGreco, Eli Holzman and Aaron Saidman are also executive producers.

PROGRAMMING

History announced Laurence Fishburne will host and narrate “History’s Greatest Mysteries,” a new franchise coming Summer 2020. The new non-fiction programming will investigate a wide range of historic and mysterious topics including the Titanic, D.B Cooper, Roswell, John Wilkes Booth and more. Each episode will show new evidence and perspectives with never-before-released documents to the general public.

GREENLIGHTS

Lifetime has greenlit a new series that focuses on members of the military who have fallen in love with civilians that they’ve met online — and most of the couples have yet to meet in person because the relationships began during active duty. Tentatively titled “Battlefield of Love,“ the show will be eight episodes and include nine couples. It is produced by Matador Content. Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin and Pam LaLima are executive producers. Shura Davison and Gena McCarthy executive produce for Lifetime.

EVENTS

The Paley Center for Media announced new spring programs featuring Tracy Oliver, Jeff and Bruce Weiner and PBS. Centered around “Girls Trip” and “First Wives Club,” the evening with Oliver will take place April 9 at 7 p.m., while LinkedIn CEO’s Jeff Weiner and his father Bruce will deliver a “Lessons in Leadership” panel April 29 at 12:30 p.m. “50 Years of PBS,” an anniversary celebration, will be held May 4 at 7 p.m. All of these events will take place at the Paly Center’s New York location at 25 West 52nd Street.

DEVELOPMENT

Conde Nast and Sony Pictures announced a partnership to develop a series based on the “Doc Savage” franchise. The scripted television series will chronicle Doc Savage’s adventures, featuring secret societies led by villians, gadget and weapons, death traps and more. The series is based on the franchise from the Street & Smith Library. Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Oren Katzeff and Jon Koa will serve as executive producers.

DEALS

Angelyne has signed on to executive produce Peacock‘s upcoming limited series based on her life and fame. Entitled “Angelyne,” the UCP-produced show will explore fame and identity, as well as survival in Los Angeles. Allison Miller is showrunner on the series, while Lucy Tcherniak executive produces and directs. Emmy Rossum stars, alongside Martin Freeman, Alex Karpovsky, Jefferson Hall, Lukas Gage, Michael Angarano and Molly Ephraim.