TV News Roundup: Amazon Releases ‘Truth Seekers’ Teaser (Watch)

In today’s TV news roundup, Amazon Prime Video has released a trailer for their new comedy, “Truth Seekers,” and Will Ferrell and iHeartMedia announced a joint podcast lineup.

RENEWALS

HGTV announced that “Flipping 101 with Tarek El Moussa” has been renewed for a second season. The 2021 installment of the show will follow a one-hour format, as Tarek El Moussa teaches tips and tricks for profiting from home renovation to new and prospective house flippers. One special episode will also feature El Moussa’s girlfriend, Heather Rae Young. The season, which will feature 12 new episodes, is produced by Tom Brickner.

FIRST LOOKS

Amazon Prime Video released a teaser for its comedy series “Truth Seekers,” which centers on a group of paranormal investigators in the United Kingdom who attempt to follow ghost trails but find themselves deep into a conspiracy that proves to be deadly. The show is executive produced by Jim Field Smith, Miles Ketley, James Serafinowicz, Nat Saunders, Simon Pegg and Nick Frost. Pegg and Frost also star in the show. Watch the teaser below.

AWARD SHOWS

NATAS announced Izabella Alvarez, Josh Dela Cruz, Tabitha Brown, Quintessa Swindell and Andrew Zimmern will present at the upcoming 47th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards – Children’s, Lifestyle, & Animation Ceremony, which is scheduled for July 26 at 8 p.m. on the NATAS Vimeo page.

PODCASTS

Will Ferrell and iHeartMedia announced the first six podcasts in their joint partnership for Big Money Players Network: “Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang,“ “True Romance with Carolina Barlow and Devin Leary,” “My Momma Told Me with Langston Kerman,” “Bald Talk” with Brian Huskey & Charlie Sanders, “POOG with Kate Berlant and Jacqueline Novak” and “Michael Bolton’s Big Sexy Interview Show.” The shows, listed in their debut order, will launch later this year.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

CBS News appointed journalist Alvin Patrick to the position of executive producer of its race and culture unit. The unit is tasked with focusing on how both race and culture impact CBS’ journalism. Patrick joined the company in 2012, after working with ABC, ESPN and HBO, among other companies. His work has also earned him public recognition and awards, including six Emmy nominations.

WGBH announced Cameo George will take over executive production for the network’s history series, “American Experience.” She previously worked as the head of development for longform projects at ABC News and has experience with WGBH co-producing the series “Third Rail with OZY.”

LATE NIGHT

Jason Bateman will appear tonight on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” with guest host Sean Hayes; “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” will bring on Will Arnett, Michaela Coel and H.E.R.; “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert” will have Kristen Bell, Ava DuVernay and Ben Folds, and Al Gore, Rachel Brosnahan and Nikki Glaspie will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers.”