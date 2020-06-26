TV News Roundup: Amazon Announces ‘The Boys’ Season 2 Premiere Date

In today’s TV news roundup, Amazon Prime Video has announced the premiere date for season 2 of “The Boys,” and Quibi has renewed “Chrissy’s Court” for a second season.

CASTING

Jay Pharoah has been selected to host “Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered,” previously “Game Face,” premiering July 11 at 8:30 p.m. The six-episode remote game show challenges panelists Darci Lynne, Lex Lumpkin and Gabrielle Nevaeh Green to guess the identities of celebrity guests who have been disguised by an animated 3D filter and voice changer. “Nickelodeon’s Unfiltered” is executive produced by Pharoah, Shaina Farrow and Ben Pluimer.

DATES

Amazon Prime Video superhero satire series “The Boys” will return for a second season on Sept. 4 with a three episode premiere. New episodes will then release each Friday until the season finale on Oct. 9. Season 2 finds the titular Boys running from both the law and the Supes as they attempt to fight back against Vought. “The Boys” stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Dominique McElligott, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capon and Karen Fukuhara, and is produced by Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television Studios with Point Grey Pictures, Kripke Enterprises and Original Film. Watch a first look at the new season below.

Quibi has announced a new sci-fi series, “Don’t Look Deeper,” which premieres on the platform July 27 with new chapters every weekday until Aug. 11. From showrunner Jeffrey Lieber, director Catherine Hardwick and writer Charlie McDonnell, “Don’t Look Deeper” tells the story of a high school senior who realizes that she is not human and embarks on a journey of self-discovery. The show stars Helena Howard, Don Cheadle, Emily Mortimer, Jan Luis Castellanos, Ema Horvath, Kaiwi Lyman, Harvey Zielinski and Belissa Escobedo and is executive produced by Lieber, Hardwick, McDonnell, Kathleen Grace, Laura Schwartz, Jed Weintrob and Julina Tatlock.

Syfy has announced that the Season 4 premiere of “Wyonna Earp” is set for July 26 at 10 p.m. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the first six episodes will culminate in a mid-season finale on Aug. 30, with production on the final six episodes resuming later this summer. Although the Earp Curse has finally been broken, the fourth season will see Wyonna having to save everyone she loves and the town of Purgatory, while fighting her worst enemy yet. In addition, the cast of “Wyonna Earp” has joined the San Diego Comic-Con ‘At-Home’ panel lineup, which runs from July 23-26.

RENEWALS

Quibi has renewed “Chrissy’s Court,” starring Chrissy Teigen, for a second season. In each episode, Teigen judges real small claims cases with the help of her mother, Pepper Thai, as bailiff. The show is also now accepting new cases to be apart of season 2, which can be submitted here. “Chrissy’s Court” is executive produced by Teigen, Luke Dillon, Dan Cutforth, Jane Lipsitz, Dan Volpe and Mason Steinberg.

INITIATIVES

Lifetime has announced #FierceFemaleFriday, a new social media campaign celebrating women who have greatly contributed to their communities. It kicks off June 26 and will honor a new set of women each Friday with commissioned artwork by women of color. The first set of honorees to be illustrated by Rachelle Baker includes actors Laverne Cox, Niecy Nash and Aunjanue Ellis as well as ER nurse Emily Langlois, bus driver Catresa Hampton and activist Amanda Nguyen.

EVENTS

The Paley Center of Media has announced new selections for its “Paley Front Row Presented by Citi” series. Both will be available to watch on the Paley Center’s YouTube channel. “Netflix’s Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: A Conversation with the Stars and Creators” will become available at 12 p.m. ET on July 3, with creators Tina Fey and Robert Carlock, along with cast members Ellie Kemper, Tituss Burgess, Jane Krakowski, Carol Kane, Jon Hamm and Daniel Radcliffe in conversation. “NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist: A Conversation with the Stars and Creators” will become available at 12 p.m. ET on July 10, with creator Austin Winsberg, choreographer Mandy Moore and cast members Jane Levy, Lauren Graham, Mary Steenburgen, Peter Gallagher, Skylar Astin, Alex Newell and John Clarence Stewart in conversation.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Pierce Brosnan, Nicole Richie and Blackpink will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while Regina King and Bill Murray are tonight’s guests on “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” and Keegan-Michael Key and Wes Moore will be on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.”