TV News Roundup: Amazon Premiere Date for ‘Hunters’ Starring Al Pacino

In today’s TV news roundup, Amazon Prime Video announced a premiere date for “Hunters,” and Starz released the official trailer for Season 5 of “Outlander.” 

Conspiracy thriller Hunters will premiere Feb. 21, Amazon Prime Video announced. Starring Al Pacino, the show follows a diverse band of Nazi hunters living in 1977 New York City. The group of Hunters, as they’re known, have discovered that hundreds of high-ranking Nazi officials are living among American civilians and conspiring to create a Fourth Reich in the U.S. The eclectic team of Hunters will set out on a bloody quest to bring the Nazis to justice and thwart their new genocidal plans. Logan Lerman, Jerrika Hinton, Josh Radnor, Kate Mulvany, Tiffany Boone, Greg Austin, Louis Ozawa Changchien, Carol Kane, Saul Rubinek, Dylan Baker and Lena Olin join Pacino among the cast. “Hunters” is produced by Amazon Studios, Jordan Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and Sonar Entertainment. David Weil, who created the series, will serve as executive producer and co-showrunner alongside executive producer Nikki Toscano. Alfonso Gomez-Rejon directed the pilot and is an executive producer. Watch the trailer below:

Netflix‘s four-part limited series “Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walkerwill premiere March 20, the streamer announced. The series stars Octavia Spencer as the real-life Madam C.J. Walker, a trailblazing entrepreneur that built a brand revolutionizing black haircare at a time when America was still contending with the residue of slavery. SpringHill Entertainment and Wonder Street produce in association with Warner Bros. Television. Janine Sherman Barrois, Elle Johnson, Maverick Carter, LeBron James, Spencer, Mark Holder, Christine Holder, Kasi Lemmons and Jamal Henderson executive produce. See a first look below:

Starz has debuted the official trailer for Season 5 of “Outlander.” Executive produced by Ronald D. Moore, Maril Davis, Matthew B. Roberts, Toni Graphia, Andy Harries and Jim Kohlberg, the show’s fifth season will follow the Frasers as they fight for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge. The Frasers must come together, navigating the many perils that they foresee – and those they can’t. Season 5 of “Outlander” will premiere Feb. 16.

Blumhouse Television and award-winning Journalist Gretchen Carlson have announced a partnership to develop an interview series which will feature Carlson’s return to the interviewer’s chair as she discusses topical, provocative subject matter, including the #MeToo movement, with special guests. The former Fox News anchor made headlines in 2016 after her sexual harassment suit against her former boss Roger Ailes and was instrumental to ushering in the #MeToo movement. Recently, Blumhouse produced “The Loudest Voice,” a limited series based on Carlson’s time at the network with Ailes, as well as her departure and lawsuit.

Audible has announced it will release Common’s “Bluebird Memories: A Journey Through Lyrics & Life” and Rufus Wainwright‘s “Road Trip Elegies: Montreal to New York” in 2020. The original production featuring the Grammy award-winning artist will consist of three nights of live performances at Audible’s Minetta Lane Theatre in New York while the original production featuring Wainwright will combine field recordings obtained from the road with musical performances from the legendary McCabe’s Guitar Store in Los Angeles.

 

