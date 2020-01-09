TV News Roundup: ABC Sets ‘Modern Family’ and ‘How To Get Away With Murder’ Series Finale Dates

In today’s TV news roundup, ABC has scheduled the series finale dates for “How To Get Away With Murder” and “Modern Family,” and Netflix announced the launch date for “Ozark” Season 3.

DATES

ABC has made some major changes to its programming slate. The network has scheduled the premiere date for “Modern Family’s” series finale for April 8. In preparation for the ultimate farewell, ABC announced a “Modern Family” marathon of five fan-favorite episodes starting with the pilot that started it all, which will take place Mar. 11. Fans will be able to cast their vote for their favorite episode through a daily twitter poll from the show’s official twitter handle. Voting begins Feb. 3 and concludes Feb. 7. Also, ABC will air say goodbye to “How to Get Away With Murder” on May 14.

On the flip side, there is a new drama coming to the Alphabet network: “The Baker and the Beauty” will debut April 6. Based on the hit Israeli show created by Assi Azar, the modern day fairytale follows Daniel Garcia (Victor Rasuk), a young baker whose life is taken from his Cuban family’s bakery and thrown into the spotlight when he meets Noa Hamilton (Nathalie Kelley) on a wild Miami night. The series also stars Carlos Gómez, Dan Bucatinsky, Lisa Vidal, David Del Rio, Belissa Escobedo and Michelle Veintimilla. Azar serves as executive producer along with Alon Shtruzman, Peter Traugott, Rachel Kaplan, Jim Chory and Steve Pearlman. Watch the trailer below:

“Ozark” will return to Netflix for Season 3 on Mar. 27. Picking up six months after the explosive events of the second season finale, the upcoming installment follows Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney) as they fight for control of the family’s destiny. Marty preaches keeping the status quo, but Wendy plots for expansion. Julia Garner, Janet McTeer, Tom Pelphrey, Sofia Hublitz, Skylar Gaertner, Charlie Tahan, Lisa Emery and Jessica Frances Dukes also star in the new season. The series was created by Bill Dubuque and Mark Williams who executive produce alongside Bateman, Chris Mundy and John Shiban. Check out the first look photos below:

GREENLIGHTS

Quibi has commissioned “High and Low.“ Produced by Renegade 83, the series follows comedic siblings Erin and Sara Foster, as they set off to uncover what the best travel destinations have to offer. In each episode, the sisters will flip a coin to see who goes high and who goes low. Flipping high entails a luxury travel experience, while landing on low pushes the other sister into a more authentic – and possibly rocky – vacation. Joining the Foster sisters as executive producers are David Garfinkle, Jay Renfroe and Greg Goldman.

AWARDS

Writer, producer and director Brad Falchuk has been named as the recipient of the Writers Guild of America West’s 2020 Valentine Davies Award. A WGAW member since 2002, Falchuk is recognized for his work on “The Politician,” “Glee,” “American Horror Story” and “Pose.” He was also an executive producer on both installments of “American Crime Story.” The 2020 Writers Guild Awards West Coast ceremony will take place Feb. 1 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

INITIATIVES

CBS‘s “The Young and the Restless” has announced a partnership with the American Cancer Society and CBS Cares For Breast Cancer Awareness for a storyline regarding breast cancer awareness and a special public service announcement. The extended character arc will focus on Sharon Case‘s character, Sharon Newman, as she shares with her boyfriend, Rey Rosales (Jordi Vilasuso), that she has breast cancer. He accompanies her to meet with an oncologist to begin the process of learning more about her diagnosis and treatment. Case will also star in the PSA scheduled to air following the broadcast, airing Jan. 9.