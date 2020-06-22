TV News Roundup: Apple TV Plus Releases Teaser for ‘Foundation’ (Watch)

In today’s TV News Roundup, Apple TV Plus released a teaser for “Foundation,” and Starz released a trailer for “P-Valley.”

DATES

Netflix has announced that the first half of the fifth and final season of “Lucifer” will premiere on the streamer on Aug. 21. The series picks up with the former Lord of Hell continuing to help the LAPD under higher stakes than ever. Tom Kapinos, Ildy Modrovich, Len Wiseman, Jonathan Littman, Jerry Bruckheimer and Joe Henderson serve as executive producers.

Showtime has announced that Season 5 of “The Circus” will premiere on Aug. 16 at 8 p.m. Co-hosts John Heilemann, Alex Wagner and Mark McKinnon will take viewers into the Trump and Biden campaigns as the election season unfolds over the fall. The series is produced by Left/Right. Heilemann, McKinnon, Wagner, Banks Tarver, Ken Druckerman, Ted Bourne, Tom Johnson and Siobhan Walshe serve as executive producers. Watch a new trailer for the season below.

Bravo has announced that Season 2 of “Backyard Envy” will premiere on Aug. 4 at 10 p.m. James DeSantis, Garrett Magee and Melissa Brasier returns as hosts designing complex garden projects. “Backyard Envy” is produced by World of Wonder and Renowned Films with Fenton Bailey, Randy Barbato, Tom Campbell, Brian Robel and Grace Lee-Toumanidis serving as executive producers for World of Wonder and Max Welch, Tim Withers and Duane Jones serving as executive producers for Renowned Films.

El Rey Network has announced “Maria,” a new talk show dedicated to discussing issues that most concern the Latino community for the current election year. Maria Cardona hosts. The series premieres tonight at 7 p.m. and will air Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Epix has announced its the new premiere date for upcoming docuseries “Helter Skelter” is July 26 at 10 p.m. The six-part series captures the inner-workings of the Manson family through new interviews with former members, journalists first on the scene and archival footage and newly-unearthed images. Executive producers include Greg Berlanti and Sara Schechter for Berlanti Productions, and Eli Frankel for Rogue Atlas Productions.

FIRST LOOKS

Apple TV Plus has released a teaser for its upcoming series “Foundation.” The science-fiction drama series follows a ban of exiles attempting to rebuild civilization after a galactic empire crumbles. “Foundation” is executive produced by Robyn Asimov, David S. Goyer, Josh Friedman, Cameron Welsh, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Marcy Ross. The series is produced for Apple by Skydance Television. Watch the teaser below.

Starz has released a trailer for its upcoming series “P-Valley.” The series follows the community around a Mississippi Delta strip club. The series will premiere on July 12 at 8 p.m., with subsequent episodes premiering on Sundays at 9 p.m. Adapted from her play “Pussy Valley,” Katori Hill serves as creator, showrunner and executive producer. Peter Chernin also serves as executive producer. Watch the trailer below.

Netflix has released a trailer for its upcoming series “The Baby-Sitters Club.” Based on the popular book series of the same name, the series follows a group of middle-schoolers who begin their own babysitting business. The series will debut on the streamer on July 3. Rachel Shukert, Lucia Aniello, Lucy Kitada, Michael De Luca, Frank Smith and Naia Cucukov serve as executive producers. Watch the new trailer below.

EXECUTIVE NEWS

ViacomCBS has named Yolanda T. Cochran as senior vice president of live-action long-form production at ViacomCBS Kids & Family. Cochran’s responsibilities will include managing live-action production for all Nickelodeon brands and Awesomeness. Cochran will report to Megan Ring, executive vice president of production at ViacomCBS. Recently, Cochran had been serving as vice president of production at Freeform.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Mike Birbiglia and John Legend appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”; James Corden, Bright Eyes and Laura Benanti will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert”; Jason Sudeikis and Mike O’Brien will appear on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” and Lena Waithe and Raleigh Ritchie will appear on “The Late Late Show With James Corden.“

SPECIALS

The National Comedy Center has announced four new online specials saluting comedy icons Richard Pryor, Jerry Stiller, Desi Arnaz and John Cleese. The special will feature in-depth conversations from Amy and Ben Stiller, Camilla Cleese, Rain Pryor, Luci Arnaz, Oscar Nunez, Judy Gold, David Bianculli, Harrison Greenbaum and W. Kamau Bell. Proceeds will support the center’s educational and preservation initiatives during the museum’s temporary closure.

NBC has announced it will air a special telecast of “Cannonball” on June 29 at 10 p.m. The series features contestants all across America as they compete in a variety of water obstacles for a $10,000 cash prize. WWE star Mike “The Miz” Mizanin and Rocsi Diaz will serve as hosts with Simon Gibson as the sideline reporter. “Cannonball” is produced by ITV America’s ITV Entertainment and licensed by ITV Studios. The series was created by John de Mol, who serves as executive producer along with Shye Sutherland, Keith Geller, Bernie Schaeffer, Stijn Bakkers and Kevin Wehrenberg.