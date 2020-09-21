TV News Roundup: Kate Winslet, Priyanka Chopra Jonas to Narrate HBO Max’s ‘A World of Calm’

In today’s TV news roundup, HBO Max announces Kate Winslet and Priyanka Chopra Jonas as narrators for its series “A World of Calm,” and Dr. Anthony Fauci returns to “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah.”

CASTING

Kate Winslet and Priyanka Chopra Jonas will join HBO Max’s “A World of Calm,” a 10-episode series that combines peaceful imagery with narration by well-known stars, launching Oct. 1. Each half-hour episode transports viewers into an immersive visual experience, complete with soothing vocals and mesmerizing music, that offers a tranquil escape from the bustle of everyday life. The series will build off of the widespread success of Calm’s Sleep Stories, relaxing bedtime tales for adults, and feature locations from outer space to the forests of Latvia. Previously announced narrators include Mahershala Ali, Idris Elba, Oscar Isaac, Nicole Kidman, Zoë Kravitz, Lucy Liu, Cillian Murphy and Keanu Reeves.

UMC has found the cast for its upcoming multi-camera comedy series “Millennials.” The AMC-owned streamer has cast Kyle Massey, Keraun Harris, Philip Bolden, Aaron Grady and Teresa Celeste in the series which centers on the lives of four 20-something roommates as they navigate the chaos of being young, finding success, and finding themselves in the city of angels.

DATES

FX announced its new limited series, “Black Narcissus” will premiere on Nov. 23. The series, from executive producers Amanda Coe, Andrew Macdonald and Allon Reich, and Lucy Richer and Ayela Butt for the BBC, will premiere all three episodes on its release date, with the full series available the following day on FX on Hulu. Based on Rumer Godden’s 1939 novel, the show tells the story of an ambitious nun, Sister Clodagh (Gemma Arterton), who spearheads a mission to Mopu, where her convent plans to stay in a haunting, hidden clifftop palace once known as the “House of Women.” As the nuns of St. Faith attempt to acclimate to their new environment, the past sins of the palace, along with the effects of illness and isolation, begin to take their toll. Watch a trailer here. Watch a trailer below.

AMC Plus, AMC Networks’ new premium subscription bundle, will premiere “The Walking Dead,” “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” and “Soulmates” on Oct. 1. New episodes of the latter two series will be available on the service every Thursday, ahead of their linear premieres Sundays and Mondays, respectively. “The Walking Dead: World Beyond” expands upon “The Walking Dead” universe, exploring the story of the first generation raised in a post-apocalyptic civilization. “Soulmates” chronicles a world 15 years in the future where scientists have engineered a test that accurately predicts one’s soulmate.

Fox Nation, Fox News Channel’s streaming service, will debut “Right Makes Might: The Lincoln-Douglas Debates” on Sept. 24, ahead of the first presidential debate. The documentary film, which centers on the seven political debates between Republican Party candidate Abraham Lincoln and incumbent Democratic Senator Stephen Douglas, will be retold by various professors from Claremont McKenna College, University of Illinois and Princeton University, among others. The film will explore the modern-day ramifications of “The Great Debates of 1858.”

Facebook Watch announced its new original docuseries “Latin Music Queens” will premiere Sept. 24. The project features three Latin music stars: Thalía, Farina and Sofia Reyes. Produced by The Mottola Company Inc., eOne and Sony Music Latin, the docuseries will delve into the artists’ upcoming projects and reveal details about their personal and professional lives. Executive producers include Thalía, Tommy Mottola, Tara Long, Mark Herwick, Alex Gallardo, Afo Verde, Alex Davies and Melissa Bidwell. New episodes will be released every Thursday. Watch a trailer below.

PRODUCTS

Mando Mondays, a new global consumer products, games and publishing program inspired by “The Mandalorian,” will launch Oct. 26, Disney and Lucasfilm announced. The product line will feature new “Star Wars” toys, books, comics, apparel, collectibles and digital content on its website each Monday until Dec. 21. The show’s new season, which will premiere new episodes Fridays on Disney Plus starting Oct. 30, took home seven Emmys last week. In celebration of the announcement, select pre-orders of the debut goods are available today across retailers globally.

PARTNERSHIPS

Fuse Media and OUTtv announced a co-production partnership with Vice Studios for “Clothes Minded,” a makeover series featuring trans and gender nonconforming people, which will premiere globally in early 2021. Hosted by gender nonconforming model and activist Richie Shazam Khan and Canadian musician Lucas Silveira, the series will be filmed across locations in the United States and Canada, with production underway this month in accordance with coronavirus safety protocols. “Clothes Minded” will center on trans and gender nonconforming young people who are learning to embrace their identities by finding their individualized styles in the context of an upcoming life event.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, Dr. Anthony Fauci returns to “The Daily Show With Trevor Noah”; Julianne Moore, Chace Crawford and Polo G will appear on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” while former United States National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster and Laurence Fishburne will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” Guests on “Late Night With Seth Meyers” include Neil deGrasse Tyson and Brendan Hunt.