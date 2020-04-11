TV Lit Agent Laura Gordon Leaving ICM for CAA Amid Coronavirus Shutdown

Hollywood’s talent agencies may be significantly impacted by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but agents are still making moves in an unprecedented crisis.

Television literary rep Laura Gordon, who has risen from the assistant level at ICM Partners nearly a decade ago to senior agent, left the shop amicably this week after the expiration of her contract, sources said. CAA is in the process of finalizing her deal, added another insider.

Gordon will join a company that has just instituted across-the-board salary reductions, not to mention one of the majors currently in a contentious battle with the Writers Guild of America over packaging fees. It was not immediately clear if Gordon will be subjected to the cuts made across CAA, which will see “our highest compensated colleagues shouldering a greater responsibility,” a CAA spokesperson said this week.

Agency leaders Richard Lovett, Bryan Lourd and Kevin Huvane will forgo compensation entirely, for the time being, Variety previously reported. Belt-tightening has been seen at every CAA competitor, including UTA, ICM, WME parent Endeavor, and Paradigm.

At ICM, Gordon represented directors including Nisha Ganatra (“Late Night:”), Tig Notaro (“One Mississippi”), Tracy Oliver (“Girls Trip”), Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers (“Search Party”), Tiffany Johnson (“Black Monday”), and Lisa Taddeo (“Three Women”), among others.

While at ICM, she co-lead the agency’s agent trainee program. Gordon was also selected to Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list in 2017.