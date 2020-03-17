×

TV Academy’s Post-DVD Emmy Era Begins Wednesday with Launch of Epix’s FYC Site

By
Michael Schneider

Variety Editor at Large

Belgravia
CREDIT: Epix

Epix is kicking off the post-DVD era of Emmy campaigning. On Wednesday, the MGM-owned pay cable network will be the first network or studio to officially launch its FYC screening site this year.

The network will direct the TV Academy’s 25,000 voters to its Epix FYC2020 customized website via an email to members. The campaign will center on “Belgravia,” Epix’s 6-episode limited series from creator Julian Fellows. Other shows promoted by Epix include “Perpetual Grace Ltd.,” “Pennyworth,” “Godfather of Harlem” and “Get Shorty.”

“This past Emmy eligibility year has been an especially successful one for Epix’s overall network growth and quality original programming,” said Epix president Michael Wright. “The TV landscape is voluminous and growing every day, so we wanted to get TV Academy members an early start savoring all the talent associated with these outstanding shows.”

The Epix site comes as networks and studios adjust to an Emmy FYC cycle without physical screeners for the first time, having been banned by the Television Academy starting this year. In its place, outlets must now pay $8,000 per comedy, drama, limited series or TV movie to be streamed either on their own FYC site, or on the TV Academy’s viewing platform. (The costs decrease from there for other program categories.)

In lieu of the DVD box sets, networks and studios can also send an email, postcard or booklet at their own cost. Epix opted to send an email to the TV Academy’s master member list — which is included for free in the screener site fee.

Of course, the larger issue now facing this Emmy campaign season is the impact of coronavirus (Covid-19) quarantines, and what FYC may now look like without in-person events. An Epix spokesperson said the network is exploring plans for virtual screenings in lieu of traditional FYC theatre screenings, which had been initially planned by Epix.

Belgravia,” which premieres April 12, is based on Fellowes’ novel of the same name about mystery and intrigue among the upper crust of 19th century London on the eve of the Battle of Waterloo. Fellowes, Gareth Neame, Nigel Marchant and Liz Trubridge are executive producers, while John Alexander directed all episodes.

The show’s cast includes Tamsin Greig, Philip Glenister, Harriet Walter and Alice Eve.
Carnival Films co-produces with Epix for ITV, and the series is distributed by NBCUniversal International Distribution.

