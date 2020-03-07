TV Academy Bans Audience Interaction With Talent at Emmy FYC Events

As concern grows over coronavirus (COVID-19), the Television Academy has stopped the practice of talent and other panel participants from interacting with audience members during For Your Consideration events.

That ban on interactions includes autographs, selfies, meet-and-greets and questions from the audience, the org told members in a note sent out on Friday.

The decision comes a day after the Television Academy sent a note to members detailing how it was monitoring the news and considering FYC contingency plans should the situation worsen, such as live-streaming and/or taped-only panels with no audience.

In the most recent note, the Academy also said it encouraged “members who are feeling under the weather or those who have underlying health conditions to stay home. We will continue to review recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the LA Department of Health and update plans accordingly.”

Talent meet-and-greets are a large draw and a major part of the Emmy FYC cycle, along with episode screenings, panels and catered meals. (Many network and studio execs, who aren’t fans of audience Q&As but know they’re an expected part of these events, will likely applaud that temporary change.)

A TV Academy insider said additional rules will likely be implemented in the coming days, including how to handle the catered food at the FYC events.

As Variety reported on Thursday, networks and studios tasked with handling FYC events are so far monitoring the situation — but haven’t yet altered their plans. Events being held Friday night include HBO’s “The Plot Against America” (in New York) and “Westworld” (in Los Angeles).

Others coming up include Netflix FYC screenings and panels for “Lost in Space” on March 8, “Tiger King” on March 15 and ”Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker” on March 17, all at its Los Angeles offices, while Discovery’s “Serengeti” will be screened at a New York FYC event on March 16.

The latest TV Academy rule change comes the same day Austin’s SXSW festival was officially canceled.

Read the text from Friday’s TV Academy note below.

The Television Academy continues to monitor best practices associated with recent concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19). For the safety and health of ALL participants we are initiating the following precautionary measures immediately for ALL Emmy For Your Consideration Events (throughout the country) and for the entire FYC season (through June 14, 2020):

Talent and other panel participants will not be available for any audience interactions (this includes autographs, selfies, meet-and-greets and questions from the audience).

We encourage members who are feeling under the weather or those who have underlying health conditions to stay home.

We will continue to review recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and the LA Department of Health and update plans accordingly.