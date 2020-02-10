×

'Turner and Hooch' Series Starring Josh Peck Set at Disney Plus

Turner and Hooch
CREDIT: Disney Plus

Disney Plus has ordered an hour-long series based on the Tom Hanks Disney comedy film “Turner & Hooch,” Variety has learned.

It was originally reported the show was in development in December. Josh Peck will star in the series as Scott Turner, described as an ambitious, buttoned-up U.S. Marshall who inherits a big unruly dog. He soon realizes the pet he didn’t want may be the partner he needs. The series has received a 12-episode order. Matt Nix is writing and executive producing the series, with Josh Levy co-executive producing.

“Turner & Hooch” was first released in 1989. Along with Hanks, the cast also included Mare Winningham, Craig T. Nelson, and Reginald VelJohnson. Roger Spottiswoode directed. It went on to gross over $70 million at the box office on a reported budget of $13 million.

Peck first broke out as one of the two stars of the Nickelodeon series “Drake & Josh.” His recent TV roles include playing one of the leads on the Fox comedy “Grandfathered,” as well as appearances on shows like “The Mindy Project” and “Fuller House.” On the film side, he is known for roles in projects such as “Locating Silver Lake,” “Take the 10,” “Danny Collins,” and “The Wackness.”

He is repped by UTA and Silver Lining Entertainment.

Nix most recently created the Fox show “The Gifted” and co-created Fox’s “APB” under his overall deal with 20th Century Fox Television, which is now part of Disney. He is perhaps best known for creating the USA Network series “Burn Notice,” which ran for seven seasons. Nix’s other credits include”The Comedians,” “Complications,” and “The Good Guys.”

He is repped by attorney David Colden.

