Tucker Carlson to Take Vacation Amid Staffer Controversy

Tucker Carlson, one of Fox News Channel’s most-watched hosts, said he would take a pre-planned vacation as his primetime program comes under new scrutiny.

Carlson announced his plans Monday in the wake of a new controversy surrounding his program, “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” after a CNN report last week revealed one of his top writers, Blake Neff, had posted racist and misogynist remarks on an online forum, AutoAdmit, largely used by law students. That staffer resigned from Fox News, and the network’s top executives condemned his postings over the weekend.

“We don’t endorse those words,” Carlson said. “They have nothing to do w the show.” But he also chastised those who might take delight in the matter.

More to come…