‘Tuca & Bertie’ Animated Series Revived at Adult Swim for Season 2

Adult Swim plans to revive the much-praised “Tuca & Bertie,” greenlighting a second season of the animated series that debuted last year on Netflix.

Adult Swim has ordered 10 episodes of the adult series that revolves around two birds who are best friends and live the same apartment building. The sophomore season is targeted to premiere next year.

The series hails from creator and executive producer Lisa Hanawalt and Michael Eisner’s Tornante Co. Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong lead the voice cast that also includes Steven Yuen.

“I’ve been a fan of Adult Swim shows since my teens, so I’m thrilled to bring my beloved fowl to the party and be a new voice for a fresh decade of absurd, irreverent, yet heartwarming adult animation,” said Hanawalt.

Netflix’s decision to drop the series was a surprise last summer. The first season of “Tuca & Bertie” will remain on Netflix. Adult Swim has domestic rights to the second season.

Adult Swim has long been a haven for offbeat animated series. The channel that shares real-estate with Cartoon Network is known for its irreverent and occasionally surreal toon series such as “Robot Chicken,” “Rick and Morty” and “Aqua Teen Hunger Force.”

Adult Swim and its deep library of adult animated series is expected to get a boost from the launch next week of HBO Max, the subscription streaming venture that aims to be a showcase for the wide range of content produced through parent company WarnerMedia.

In addition to Hanawalt, executive producers of “Tuca & Bertie” are Haddish, Wong, Raphael Bob-Waksberg, Noel Bright and Steven A. Cohen.