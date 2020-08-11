Tua Tagovailoa Documentary Set at Fox Sports Films (EXCLUSIVE)

Fox Sports Films is set to air “Tua,” a documentary about Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Variety has learned exclusively.

“Tua is a beloved young star with an incredible story,” said Charlie Dixon, Executive Vice President of Content at Fox Sports. “We like to say, ‘Fox is Football’, and since it’s in our DNA, that means providing the deepest insight into the sport both on and off the field. The film’s level of access and pure emotion provides a new level of appreciation for his journey.”

The film is part of Fox Sports Films’ MAGNIFY series and will delve into the past year of Tagovailoa’s life. Motivated by family support and critical pundits alike, the former University of Alabama quarterback works to overcome a career-threatening injury ahead of the 2020 NFL Draft. While focusing on the past year’s injury comeback during one the greatest college football careers ever, the documentary also chronicles Tua’s evolution from childhood in Ewa Beach, Hawaii.

Subjects interviewed in the film include Tagovailoa’s parents as well as Alabama coach Nick Saban, team orthopaedic surgeon Dr. Lyle Cain, and former NFL quarterbacks Trent Dilfer and Steve Young.

“I’m excited about this film for a variety of reasons, but mainly because it represents the deep love and appreciation that I have for my culture, my faith and, more importantly, my family,” said Tagovailoa. “I am extremely proud of this project and the efforts it took to get here. I look forward to sharing it with everyone.”

“Tua” will debut Sept. 6 at 4 p.m. ET on Fox. An eight-episode digital series, “Tua Talks” will launch on the Fox Sports app in the coming weeks.

Mitchell Hooper of Malka Media is the film’s director. Scotty McKnight, executive at Goat Farm Media, executive produces along with Louis Krubich, founder and CEO of Malka Media, and Ryan Williams, partner at Athletes First. Nick Brown of Malka Media serves as producer.

In addition, Fox Sports Supports in partnership with Good Sports’ “Restore Play” initiative are making a donation totaling $111,111 in brand-new flag football equipment and physical fitness items to be given to Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Ewa Beach, Tuscaloosa, and Miami. The donation, a nod to Tua’s new jersey number 1, honors the three communities that are integral parts of his journey and provides opportunities for its youth to follow in his footsteps.