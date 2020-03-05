×

'Truth Be Told' Renewed for Season 2 at Apple

Truth Be Told
Apple has renewed the drama series “Truth Be Told” for a second season.

Octavia Spencer will return for Season 2 as Poppy Parnell, with the second season focusing on a new case. The first season follows Parnell, a podcaster, as she is compelled to reopen the murder case that made her a national sensation, and comes face-to-face with the man (Aaron Paul) she may have mistakenly helped to put behind bars.

Spencer is also an executive producer on the series, which hails from showrunner and executive producer Nichelle Tramble Spellman. Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter of Hello Sunshine also executive produce along with Peter Chernin and Jenno Topping for Chernin Entertainment, and Mikkel Norgaard. Endeavor Content produces.

“I cannot wait to work with the talented Nichelle, as well as our partners at Apple, Hello Sunshine, Chernin Entertainment Endeavor Content, and the entire ’Truth Be Told’ family to continue expanding these characters and this world,” said Spencer. “There is so much more to explore and we are are truly excited to begin creating new episodes, storylines and characters.”

The eight-episode first season of the series was released in December. It received negative reviews from critics, with Variety’s Daniel D’Addario writing, “True-crime, as a genre, tends at its worst to obsessively focus on defending or condemning individuals without really seeing them as people. In this way, ‘Truth Be Told,’ a show that gets a lot very wrong, represents the field it depicts perfectly.”

Since Apple launched Apple TV Plus in November, the streamer has renewed virtually its entire slate. That includes shows like “For All Mankind,” “Dickinson,” “See,” “Servant,” and “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.” The service’s flagship show, “The Morning Show,” received a two-season order when it was first picked up in 2017.

