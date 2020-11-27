Trump Sets First Live Interview Since Election Loss on Fox News Channel

President Donald Trump will be interviewed live on Fox News Channel for the first time since losing the election to Joe Biden.

Anchor and global markets editor Maria Bartiromo will conduct the interview by phone on Sunday at 10 a.m. ET on her Fox News Channel show “Sunday Morning Futures.” Trump is set to discuss the results of the election, developments in finding a COVID-19 vaccine and his decision to pardon Michael Flynn, his former national security adviser who pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI.

The interview will come on the heels of a federal appeals court’s rejection on Friday of Trump’s latest request to overturn the certification of Pennsylvania’s election results. It’s another major setback for his legal team as it continues to contest Biden’s victory with unfounded claims of massive voter fraud.

“Free, fair elections are the lifeblood of our democracy,” Judge Stephanos Bibas wrote on behalf of the court. “Charges of unfairness are serious. But calling an election unfair does not make it so. Charges require specific allegations and then proof. We have neither here.” He also said the “campaign’s claims have no merit.”

Trump’s lawyers vowed to appeal the decision to the Supreme Court nonetheless.

Speaking to reporters on Thanksgiving Day, the President inched closer to admitting defeat, saying he’ll leave the White House if the Electoral College votes for President-elect Biden.

Trump told Bartiromo during their last interview in October, after being hospitalized for testing positive for coronavirus, that he wouldn’t participate in a virtual presidential debate, which was ultimately scrapped, giving way to two competing town halls from Trump and Biden.