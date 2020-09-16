TV Ratings: ‘Big Brother’ and ‘America’s Got Talent’ Trump Presidential Town Hall

President Trump faced questions on racial injustice and his handling of the coronavirus pandemic during an ABC town hall, which drew around 3.8 million total viewers on Tuesday night.

That number put the town hall on third place overall, narrowly trailing “Big Brother” (4 million) and a new episode of “America’s Got Talent” (5.7 million). It must be said that sit down with Trump wasn’t exactly given the strongest possible lead in, as the Disney-owned network aired two reruns of “Modern Family” right before it, both of which scored a 0.3 rating in the key 18-49 demographic and an average of around 2 million viewers. The town hall itself doubled that with a 0.6 rating, before a replay of “The Conners” dipped back down to a 0.3 and 1.9 million pairs of eyeballs immediately afterwards.

“Big Brother” won the night ratings-wise with its first Tuesday episode of the season scoring a 1.0 in the key demo. That’s pretty much on par with its Sunday night scores, for comparison. The latest edition of “Love Island” followed that up with a 0.5 rating and 1.9 million viewers, a slight increase from Monday’s episode in both metrics. An “FBI: Most Wanted” replay rounded off the night for CBS with a 0.2 and 1.6 million viewers.

“America’s Got Talent,” meanwhile, ticked down from a 0.8 last Tuesday to a 0.7 this time around. That 5.7 million viewership figure is also down slightly from the week prior. Medical drama acquisition “Transplant” followed with a 0.5 rating and 3.6 million viewers.

Over on the CW, new episodes of “Dead Pixels” and “Tell Me a Story” both came in with a 0.1 rating, with the former drawing 419,000 viewers and the latter 303,000.

On Fox, a “Hell’s Kitchen” replay led things off with a 0.3 and 1.3 million viewers, followed by a “Prodigal Son” rerun with a 0.2 and just under 800,000 viewers.