Peacock Adds ‘TrollsTopia’ from DreamWorks Animation (TV News Roundup)

RENEWALS

HGTV renewed “Flip or Flop” for a 10th season, ordering 15 new episodes of the reality series starring real estate agents Tarek El Moussa and Christina Anstead. The upcoming episodes, set for release in 2021, will continue to follow the divorced duo as they co-parent their two children and run their home renovation business.

PROGRAMMING

ABC Audio announced a week of country music content leading up to the 54th Annual Country Music Association Awards on Nov. 11 at 8 p.m. Beginning Nov. 6 to Nov. 11, the station’s affiliates will have the option to air ABC News Radio’s Nashville correspondent Stephen Hubbard’s interviews with Luke Combs, Old Dominion, Jimmie Allen, Ashley McBryde, Gabby Barrett, Ingrid Andress and more. Local stations will also air “Front & Center Spotlight,” a three-hour radio special hosted by Allen and McBryde.

Peacock announced new children’s programming from DreamWorks Animation. “TrollsTopia,” set to premiere on Nov. 19, will follow the adventures of hair-raising Trolls from the animated movie, while “The Mighty Ones” will explore the secret, tiny creature-filled world of our backyards beginning Nov. 9. New episodes of “Curious George,” “Cleopatra in Space,” “Madagascar: A Little Wild” and “Where’s Waldo?” will also premiere in November and December.

LATE NIGHT

Tonight, “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” will welcome David Duchovny and Jon Pardi, while Kenan Thompson, Kate Mara and James Blake will be on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.” Larry Wilmore and Laura Benanti will appear on “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” and “Late Night With Seth Meyers” will welcome David Sedaris.