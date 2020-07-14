Trevor Noah to Host FIFA Gaming Show for Quibi

Trevor Noah is about to get fancy with the right analog stick.

The “Daily Show” star, who apparently claims to be among the best non-professional FIFA players in the world, has signed on to host a new gaming series at Quibi which will see him try to prove his skills at the wildly popular soccer game.

Titled “Player Vs. Player With Trevor Noah,” the series will feature Noah going head to head with some of the biggest names in the gaming world – from esports pros, to celebrities with a stake in esports teams, to top Twitch streamers — as they battle within different known titles on various consoles. According to Quibi, the show promises “much fun and competitive banter between Noah and his prospective rivals.”

The series is being produced by Noah’s Day Zero Productions, for which he will executive produce alongside Haroon Saleem. Norman Aladjem, Derek Van Pelt, and Sanaz Yamin are all on board to executive produce for Mainstay Entertainment, with Bob Bain exec producing on behalf of his Bob Bain Productions.

“Player Vs. Player With Trevor Noah,” which is being produced by Comedy Central Studios, is the latest gaming offering to come to the short-form content platform. Back in Feb., Quibi announced a pact with top esports team FaZe Clan for a reality-competition show, which will give one lucky subscriber the chance to join the roster. The platform also has a daily gaming news series which hails from Vox Media’s Polygon.

News of Noah’s Quibi project comes a few months after his “Daily Show” episodes were expanded to 45 minutes per night amid coronavirus production. Variety recently had Noah chat with fellow late-night relative newcomer Lilly Singh to compare notes about producing a late-night show during the pandemic.